South Africa legend AB de Villiers names Indian bowler who exposed his technique

Retired South African batter AB de Villiers has revealed that Indian speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the one who often troubled him and exposed his technique. Over the years, Bhuvneshawar and de Villiers have had numerous encounters, with one of the most memorable moments coming in the 2018 Test series in South Africa. Although India valiantly fought lost the series 1-2, it was Bhuvneshwar's booming inswinger that dismissed de Villiers during the Centurion test and is remembered fondly by cricket fans.

"Bhuvi is a wonderful bowler, very skillful, keeps the batter on their toes. So if you're not in control of your technique, Bhuvi is the guy who is going to expose that, which he did with me at Centurion," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel. "He was lining me up with a few outswingers and dragging me off. Finally, when he bowled one inswinger, my head went this way (fell over) and there were stumps all over the place. Lot of respect for Bhuvi as always."

While de Villiers had his fair share of troubles against the Indian pacer, he also had his moments. In 2015, when de Villiers scored a magnificent 119 off 61 balls against India in the ODI decider at the Wankhede Stadium, it was Bhuvneshwar who was at the receiving end of his wrath.

Courtesy of the de Villiers blitzkrieg, South Africa posted a mammoth 438 run total as Bhuvi ended up conceding 106 runs in his stipulated 10 over quota.

Recalling that hundred, de Villiers said: "Where I did play a very good knock against Bhuvi was at the Wankhede Stadium in 2016 if I remember (2015). I got one of my favourite ODI hundreds there. It was a must-win game. It was 2-2 against India going into Mumbai and we scored more than 400 and won the game. I remember hitting Bhuvi for a few sixes in that match."

Notably, de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2021, surprising fans worldwide. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar has been out of consideration for the national side, having missed the selection train for the ICC ODI World Cup.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE