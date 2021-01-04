Sourav Ganguly likely to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday

The president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is likely to be discharged from the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday after the iconic former cricketer suffered a mild heart attack on Saturday.

Woodlands MD & CEO Dr Rupali Basu told reporters on Monday that Ganguly is likely to be discharged from Wednesday and the former Indian captain is keeping well. Dr Basu further said that it was decided that angioplasty for two damaged coronary arteries would be done at a later date after consultation with Ganguly's family members.

“Our nine-member medical board met today at 11.30 am with reputed specialists on zoom platform. The consensus of the board was that deferring the angioplasty, for now, is deemed to be a safer option since Mr Ganguly is stable, without any chest pain and is on optimal medical management,” Dr Basu said at the press conference.

“The family members were present during the board meeting and were explained about the disease process and further therapeutic plan,” she added.

Angioplasty was successfully done on Ganguly's right coronary artery after the 48-year-old suffered a mild heart attack. Dr Basu said the other two damaged coronary arteries, too, need angioplasty but that would be done at a later date with surgery ruled out.

Asked when Ganguly is likely to be discharged, Dr Basu said: “Dr Devi Shetty is coming tomorrow. We will have another round of discussion. He is likely to be discharged on Wednesday.”

On Monday, Minister of State for Finance and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur visited Ganguly at the hospital while hoping that he would return back to “routine, normal life soon”.