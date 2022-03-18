Smriti Mandhana says 'no explanation' for India’s inconsistent performances in Women's World Cup 2022

Indian women's team have not enjoyed the best of starts in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 as they stand fourth on the points table with four points from four matches so far in the tournament. India have won two and lost two of their first four matches and are now gearing up to face their biggest test of the tournament so far as they get ready to take on table-toppers Australia next.

Australia have been unbeaten so far in the tournament with four wins in their first four matches. The Meg Lanning-led side defeated England in their first game before thrashing Pakistan, New Zealand and West Indies in a row. Australia will be looking to continue their winning run against Mithali Raj-led India, who have been far from consistent with the bat in the tournament so far.

India had posted their biggest total in World Cup history in their clash against West Indies last week with 317 runs on the board riding on centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. However, India got bundled out for a paltry 134 runs in their next game against England and suffered a crushing four-wicket defeat.

The Women in Blue will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against Australia in their fifth game of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Saturday (March 19) to get their campaign back on track. Ahead of the all-important clash, Indian opener Mandhana was asked about the team's inconsistent batting in the tournament.

The left-hander, who has herself struggled to score runs consistently, said she had no explanation for the struggles. Mandhana feels Indian batters have not clicked as a unit in their last four games and that is something they need to work on.

"There's no explanation. Well, if I had an explanation, I would have definitely discussed in the team dressing room, but I wouldn't say there's any explanation because you cannot really… there's no explanation we can give for something like that," the left-hander said in a press conference on Friday.

"In the series (against New Zealand last month), our batters were really doing well. We were getting a good total on board. But, yeah, in the last four matches, our batting unit together hasn't clicked and that's something which we all really want to work on, and I'm sure there will be a perfect game for the batters," she added.

While Mandhana, Harmanpreet have been among the runs for India, the likes of Mithali Raj, opener Yastika Bhatia, and Deepti Sharma are yet to fire in the tournament. Mandhana is hopeful of an improved show from the batters and stressed on the importance of having more partnerships in the middle.

"We have been losing wickets back to back and that's something which we, as a batting unit, want to address. Fifty-overs (cricket) is all about partnerships, good partnerships, so we definitely want to work on it. As set batters, it's more responsibility on that batter to take the game forward from that time when you know you're able to time the ball well," said the opening batter.

With two losses and two wins, India are currently sitting fourth on the points table and another defeat could further push them towards the brink of early elimination from the tournament. India are yet to play table-toppers Australia and South Africa both in the tournament.