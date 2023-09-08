SL vs BAN live: Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh date, time, venue, playing XI, live streaming

SL vs BAN live: Asia Cup 2023 Super Four- In the second match of the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2023, Bangladesh is all set to compete against Sri Lanka. While the former team will prioritise survival, Sri Lanka aims for a victorious start.

After a seven-wicket defeat by Pakistan in the Super 4 opening match, Bangladesh finds itself in a must-win situation. Another loss could mark an end to their journey in the cricket tournament. Their primary concern lies in batting which requires attention.

During their group stage match against Afghanistan, Bangladesh managed to score 334 runs for 5 wickets.

However, they might struggle against the strong bowling units of Sri Lanka. The home country possesses a formidable bowling lineup with bowlers like Maheesh Theekshana who are capable of significant damage.

The match will be held at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

SL vs BAN, Super Four Asia Cup 2023: Match Details

Teams: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

Date: 09 September 2023

Time: 3:00 pm

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium

SL vs BAN, Super Four Asia Cup 2023 Head to Head:

This is the 16th edition of the Asia Cup, it first began in 1984. Bangladesh have faced each other 16 times, with Sri Lanka leading the race with 13 wins, while Pakistan secured 3 victories.

Matches Played- 16

Sri Lanka Won- 13

Bangladesh Won- 03

SL vs BAN, Super Four Asia Cup 2023 Probable Playing XI:

Sri Lanka:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan

Bangladesh:

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

SL vs BAN, Super Four Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming:

Where can you watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Super Four Asia Cup 2023 match live in India?

Star Sports Television will be broadcasting the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Super Four match live. The match will be available on the following channels:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to live stream SL vs BAN, Super Four Asia Cup 2023 for free:

Fans can watch the live stream, the game will be available for free on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Here is the list of live streaming and broadcasting details in other countries:

Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

United Kingdom: TNT Sports app

Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app

South Africa: SuperSport

(With inputs from agencies)