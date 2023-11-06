SL veteran to chair interim committee after ministry suspends cricket board over dismal World Cup show

Ahead of Monday’s World Cup 2023 fixture in Delhi between two Asian giants, Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe suspended the Cricket Board over widespread corruption within the board and the team’s dismal show in the ongoing campaign. Ranasinghe appointed a seven-member interim committee to run operations, handpicking CWC-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga as the head. The committee would include a former Supreme Court judge and an ex-board president.

Such developments unfolded following the resignation of the SLC board’s second-highest officer, Secretary Mohan de Silva, which came on Sunday, a day before Ranasinghe dissolved the cricket board.

Meanwhile, following losing to India by 302 runs at the Wankhede in Mumbai, there was a public outcry in Sri Lanka on Saturday, with the ministry deploying police personnel to curb protests outside of the cricket board in Colombo.

Upset over torrid functioning within the board and performance outside of it on the field, Ranasinghe publically expressed his displeasure, accusing board members of lacking morality and ethical right to remain in office. The Sports Minister also labelled the officials as ‘traitorous and corrupt.’

Ranasinghe also wrote to the full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC), seeking support and understanding, considering ICC’s regulations against political interference in cricket.

"Sri Lanka Cricket has been besieged with complaints of player disciplinary issues, management corruption, financial misconduct, and match-fixing allegations," Ranasinghe stated in the letters, which were released to Sri Lankan media.

Upon getting elected as the new head of the interim seven-member committee, Arjuna Ranatunga will oversee day-to-day activities unless a new panel is formed.

Meanwhile, earlier, Prasanna Ranatunga, Arjuna’s brother, had previously stated in the parliament that the 1996 World Cup win was a ‘curse for our cricket.’ He attributed the inclusion of money into their cricket board after the win as a major factor that attracted individuals with intentions to engage in corrupt practices.

Sri Lanka staring at a World Cup exit

Having won just two out of seven contested matches in World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka find themselves in the bottom half of the points table with a possible exit even if they win their remaining two games.