'Siraj seriously pushing Shami': Sanjay Manjrekar on Jasprit Bumrah's spot in India's T20 World Cup squad

Mohammed Shami is reportedly the frontrunner to replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, however, BCCI is yet to name an official replacement for the injured pacer. Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup earlier this week as the Indian squad travelled to Australia without its 15th member.

Shami is the favourite to replace Bumrah considering his experience and skills, however, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes Mohammed Siraj is 'seriously pushing' the senior pacer for the spot after his heroics in the second ODI against South Africa on Sunday.

Shami, who had recently recovered from COVID-19, is currently at the NCA where he has to prove his fitness before he can be considered for selection in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. Siraj, on the other hand, is in action for Shikhar Dhawan-led India in their ongoing ODI series against South Africa at home.

Siraj bowled well in the second ODI against the visitors in Ranchi as he finished with figures of 3/38. The right-arm pacer bowled four overs in the death and impressed in what could be an audition for a spot in India's T20 World Cup side. Manjrekar was left impressed with the pacer's performance and took to Twitter to share his verdict.

"Siraj seriously pushing Shami for that Bumrah spot in the squad," Manjrekar wrote in a tweet.

Siraj was originally roped in as Bumrah's replacement in India's T20I squad for the recently-concluded three-match T20I series against South Africa but didn't get a game. He has now been given opportunities in ODIs and has done well to build a case for selection in the T20 World Cup squad.

If he can continue his fine form in the third and final ODI against South Africa next week, the Indian selectors will face major selection headache when picking Bumrah's replacement between him and Shami. Shami has not played a T20I game for India for over a year as he last featured in the shortest format for the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup last year.

However, he remains ahead in the pecking order considering his overall experience. The deadline to name a replacement is October 15 and it remans to be seen who will make the cut as Bumrah's replacement in India's squad.