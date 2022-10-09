Md. Shami or Deepak Chahar? Former India keeper picks Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for T20 WC 2022

India are yet to name an official replacement for marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah who has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury. Bumrah, who recently made his comeback after undergoing recovery from a back issue, was ruled out of the T20 World Cup after suffering a back stress fracture last month.

One of the best fast bowlers in the world at present, Bumrah's skills and experience made him a valuable asset for the Indian team and there is no like-to-like replacement for the premier pacer considering the qualities he brought. However, India faces the herculean task of replacing the right-arm pacer with someone who can negate his absence if not bring the same skillset to the table.

While Mohammed Shami is reportedly the favourite to take Bumrah's spot in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad, the likes of Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj also remain in contention. Recently, former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel shared his views on who should be Bumrah's replacement for the World Cup starting later this month.

Parthiv picked Shami as an ideal replacement for Bumrah considering his experience. However, Shami has not played for India in a T20I game since the T20 World Cup last year. He was set to make his comeback in the T20I series against Australia last month but had to miss out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Shami is currently undergoing mandatory fitness tests at the NCA post recovering from COVID-19 before he can be considered for selection in the World Cup squad.

"There are a lot of options for India to choose from but unfortunately, the finest option (Mohammed Shami) that exists isn't playing at the moment as he has got Covid," Parthiv said in a chat on Cricbuzz.

"Most certainly I really feel on this squad, Mohammad Shami will replace Jasprit Bumrah. Hopefully, as a result of we've got 20 days to go and he has virtually recovered from Covid-19. Before than the World Cup, India will play two practice matches in Perth, then vs Australia, and against New Zealand. So he'll get match-time. Based on my opinion, he deserves a spot. I really feel he's the frontrunner," he said.

While Shami has to prove his fitness to be included in India's main squad, Chahar's back injury has resurfaced putting his contention in doubt. The selectors will soon have to finalise Bumrah's replacement as the deadline to announce it is October 15.

As per reports, Shami is likely to travel to Australia next week and join the rest of the Indian squad in Perth. India will play warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand before opening their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan.