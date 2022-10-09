'There were butterfilies': Suryakumar Yadav on his first practice session in Australia ahead of T20 WC 2022

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is one of the first teams to have touched down in Australia to begin their preparations ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. India are currently training in Perth ahead of their warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand.

India will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan after the two warm-up matches. Ahead of the start of the tournament, the Indian batters had their first practice session in Perth on Saturday. Star batter Suryakumar Yadav also enjoyed his first net session and revealed he had butterflies ahead of his first net session Down Under.

"I was really looking forward to come here and attend the first practice session, go on the ground, have a walk and run, and feel how it is like here. The first net session was also amazing. Just wanted to feel how the pace of the wicket is, how the bounce is," said Suryakumar in a video shared by the BCCI.

"Obviously, starting a little slow. There were butterflies and there was excitement, at the same time, you also need to see how you bring yourself into this atmosphere. I am excited but at the same time, it is important to follow your routines," he added.

Also Read: Don't play in IPL If you feel pressure: Kapil Dev's blunt response on how to deal with pressure in cricket

World no.2 in the T20I rankings for batters at present, Suryakumar has been one of India's best performers with the bat in T20Is over the last few months. He has been a lynchpin in the middle order and has produced numerous match-winning performances for the team.

#TeamIndia batter @surya_14kumar had his first nets session in Australia. Hear in to what he has to say on the conditions down under and preparations going into the @T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HaI6hjVNsu — BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2022 ×

Suryakumar will have to play a key role if India are to fancy their chances in the T20 World Cup this year. The Men in Blue have headed to Australia without two of their key players in the form of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, who are both out of the tournament due to their respective injuries.

Also Read: They can field 4-5 international teams: South Africa's Keshav Maharaj hails India's extraordinary talent pool

While Axar Patel has replaced injured Jadeja in the squad, India are yet to name a replacement for Bumrah, who will be missing the T20 World Cup due to a back injury. Mohammed Shami is reportedly the rontrunner to replace Bumrah and might join the Indian squad in Australia next week.