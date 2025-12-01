/Shubman Gill’s recovery on track as India Test skipper to resume batting ahead of SA T20Is – Report

Batting star and India’s Test captain Shubman Gill is on the road to recovery, and per the latest reports, is set to commence batting this week at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. Gill suffered a neck injury during India’s first Test against South Africa in Kolkata and has been out since. The right-handed batter is said to reach the CoE on Monday (Dec 1), almost more than a week before the T20I series gets underway.

A Times of India (TOI) report suggests that Gill underwent physiotherapy in Mumbai before flying to Chandigarh to spend some time with his family. It also states that Gill hasn’t felt any discomfort despite his recent extensive travel, suggesting his recovery is right on track. Although he was away from on-field action during this time, Gill would pick up the bat for the first time in around a month under the watchful eyes of BCCI’s medical staff.

"There are no red flags at the moment, and he has taken multiple flights - Kolkata to Guwahati, Guwahati to Mumbai, Mumbai to Chandigarh and now Chandigarh to Bengaluru - without any discomfort. All efforts right now are aimed at having him back on the park, but it will not be a rushed process.



"The moment he is 100% and feels ready for the grind, he will be back with the squad. He is an important all-format player, and everyone wants him to be absolutely ready," an unnamed source close to the information revealed, as quoted by the TOI.



Following his neck injury during the first innings of the Kolkata Test, Gill was hospitalised and ruled out of the next game in Guwahati; he, however, travelled with the team in the hope of getting fit in time for the second Test. Although that did not happen, Gill then flew to Mumbai to consult a spine specialist, who advised him to get more rest before resuming rehab and training.

