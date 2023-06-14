Shubman Gill's post with Manchester City footballers goes viral: See pics

Manchester City completed a historic treble after winning their maiden Champions League trophy this season. Upon their return to England, the victorious Manchester City players were spotted taking part in a euphoric celebration. India opening batter Shubman Gill was one of those who was seen along with Manchester City players. In an Instagram post shared by Gill, the cricket sensation can be seen sharing the frame with Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and striker Erling Haaland. Gill donned a cream-colored sweatshirt while posing with the two Manchester City players. “Congratulations Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland for winning the treble,” Gill wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill) ×

The post went viral in no time garnering more than 1.7 million likes on Instagram. While social media users were in awe of the global sports icons, World Cup-winning India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh came up with a hilarious response. Taking a cheeky dig at Shubman Gill, Yuvraj replied, “I thought you were a PSG fan?”

Another India batter Mayank Agarwal hilariously replied to Shubman Gill’s post by commenting, “Bro har roz he team change ho jandi aa teri (Bro! Everyday your team gets changed).”

Showering immense praise on Shubman Gill, a user commented, “Mbappe of world cricket.”

After exhibiting a brilliant performance in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shubman Gill took part in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Kennington Oval in London. But Gill failed to carry forward his sensational form in the WTC summit clash. The 23-year-old could only manage to score 31 runs in the game against Australia. Team India had to suffer a 209-run defeat at the hands of the Pat Cummins-led side. Apart from his poor performance on the field, Gill had to pay a hefty fine for his controversial behaviour. Gill was fined 15 percent of his match for expressing his displeasure after being dismissed in the second innings.