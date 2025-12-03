/Shubman Gill nears full fitness as selectors likely to pick him for SA T20Is – Report

In a massive boost to Indian Cricket, star batter and Test captain Shubman Gill is all set to return to the side for the forthcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa starting December 9. Gill, who suffered a neck injury during the first Test against the Proteas in Kolkata, reached BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on December 1 for his rehabilitation and is said to be nearing full fitness. The latest reports have suggested that Gill underwent a few batting sessions, with CoE’s medical and coaching staff closely monitoring his workload, which would gradually increase in the coming days.

A Times of India (TOI) report claims that the team at CoE has also added fielding and catching drills to his schedule, preparing him for his comeback to India’s T20I side. Although the star batter hasn’t yet received the Return to Play (RTP) clearance from the CoE, he is likely to get one after undergoing match stimulation in the next 48 hours. Considering there won’t be any hiccups in the lead-up to the T20I squad selection, set within the next 24 hours, Gill would get the clearance.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As things stand, the right-hander would link up with the squad in Cuttack on December 6.



However, even if he is selected, a tag of ‘subject to fitness’ could follow. Also, the men’s selection committee, chaired by Ajit Agarkar, is updated about Gill’s current fitness status, but should the selectors feel unconvinced about racing his return to the side, Gill could miss the series opener, but even that remains unlikely as of now.



Meanwhile, Gill’s absence from the ongoing ODI series against the Proteas saw Yashasvi Jaiswal take up the opener’s slot alongside Rohit Sharma, with T20 specialist Ruturaj Gaikwad roped in to fill the vacant number four slot, in the absence of injured Shreyas Iyer.



Trending Stories