Shoaib Akhtar wins hearts with epic response as Twitter user asks him to describe Virat Kohli in a word

Shoaib Akhtar is gearing up for his biopic, titled 'The Rawalpindi Express Running against the odd'. The former Pakistan pacer revealed the same on Sunday (July 24) on Twitter, sending his fans into a frenzy. After the announcement, Akhtar also conducted a Q/A session with his ardent fans on the social media platform.

"Q & A for half an hour about this & a lot more. Use the hashtag #RawalpindiExpressTheFilm and you may get lucky with a response," tweeted Akhtar while commencing the one-off session. During the interaction, a Twitter user asked him to describe India's former captain Virat Kohli in one word. "One word for Virat Kohli #Rawalpindiexpressthefilm," a fan asked Akhtar. To this, the Pakistani responded by terming Kohli an absolute legend of the gentlemen's game.

Amid talks regarding Kohli's poor run of form at the international level, Akhtar had recently backed the Indian star batter. On his Youtube channel, Akhtar -- one of the greatest pacers -- had said, "Well, he has 70 hundreds. Woh 70 sau khaala ke ghar mein ya candy crush khelte huye nahi banein hain. (Those 70 tons were not scored in his aunt's backyard or while playing Candy Crush)."

"How did you even imagine in your wildest dreams that Kohli can be dropped from Indian team? Virat Kohli is finished? Ok, fair enough. Virat Kohli should be dropped? Agreed. Now when I hear these things, I laugh and tell people, 'Virat has been the greatest batter in the world in the last 10 years. Yes, he has had a couple of lean years and even in those years, he has scored runs if not hundreds. Suddenly everyone getting up in arms against him, such a great player and a human being isn't right," he added.

Talking to his biopic, Akhtar -- who ended with 444 wickets overall and was known for his breathtaking speed with the ball -- also revealed that he is the first Pakistani athlete who is set to have a foreign film. "Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my Biopic,"RAWALPINDI EXPRESS - Running against the odds" You're in for a ride you've never taken before. First foreign film about a Pakistani Sportsman. Controversially yours, Shoaib Akhtar," the former speedster had said in his tweet.

His biopic is set to release late next year. Meanwhile, Kohli is not part of India's white-ball tour of West Indies and is expected to join the team for the 2022 Asia Cup.