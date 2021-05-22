'Shimron Hetmyer can take West Indies cricket forward', says Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard wishes to see star batsman Shimron Hetmyer overwhelm across all formats in global cricket. He feels the southpaw needs to work more diligently to acquire the certainty of the selectors.

Shimron Hetmyer has not reliably included somewhat recently because of injury concerns and he even quit the Bangladesh visit. Since making his debut in 2017, the 24-year-old has played just 16 Tests, 45 ODIs, and 27 T20Is for the West Indies.

In an interaction with Line and Length TV Show, Kieron Pollard expressed that Shimron Hetmyer is the player who will take West Indies cricket forward.

“We love Hetty. He is a young, talented cricketer. He is a guy who we know, deep in our hearts, can take West Indies cricket forward from a generational point of view with his skill and what he can achieve on a cricket field” - he said.

"He knows the truth and he knows what it is. We would love Hetty to be playing all three formats, but as the saying goes, ‘You can only take the horse to the water, but you can’t force him to drink.’ With that being said, I will leave it right there and for the individual to get things together" - he added.

Talking about Shimron Hetmyer's exhibitions across the various formats of the game, Kieron Pollard said:

“He has a fantastic record in ODI cricket. We saw what he can do in the Indian Premier League and it’s just for him to take what’s in front of him. The world is at his feet."

In the last one year, Shimron Hetmyer has overseen just 100 runs from five innings in T20Is and 14 runs in two ODIs.

“We have to plan properly in order to conquer. I'm not looking too much into the names of the opposition because as I said before these guys are talented in their own right as they would have not been selected for their national teams otherwise” - he added.