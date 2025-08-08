/Shergar Cup 2025: Suraj Narredu ready for ‘My Lord’s, My Wimbledon’ moment

The Narredu family has been a pillar of Indian horse racing since the 1980s, and now, Suraj Narredu is set to carry that legacy onto one of the sport’s most prestigious stages. Inspired by his father’s journey and spurred on by his uncle Malesh Narredu’s performance at Ascot sixteen years ago, Suraj will captain Team Asia in their debut appearance at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup.

One of the youngest jockeys to surpass 2,400 career wins — including 110 Classics and over 250 Group races — Suraj has been crowned India’s Champion Jockey four times and topped 27 race meetings across the country. His love for the sport took root early. “Seeing Frankie Dettori’s ‘Magnificent 7’ on video — even in grainy footage — had a magical effect on me. I was just a kid, but watching him win all seven races that day at Ascot was the moment I knew I wanted to follow this path,” said the 40-year-old.

First held in 2000, the Shergar Cup is unlike any other event in horse racing. Featuring four teams — Asia, Europe, Great Britain & Ireland, and the Rest of the World — the competition blends individual brilliance with team strategy. Across six races, riders earn points for themselves and their side, with the top-scoring team sharing a £500,000 (₹5.3 crore) prize pool.

Joining Suraj in Team Asia are Japanese stars Ryusei Sakai and Mirai Iwata, the latter crowned World All-Star Jockeys champion in 2023. “Riding at Ascot is like a cricketer walking out at Lord’s or a tennis player stepping onto Centre Court,” Suraj says. “This is my Lord’s, my Wimbledon. But this journey goes beyond personal glory — I want to show the world that Indian jockeys can shine on the global stage.”

The opposition is equally formidable. Great Britain & Ireland’s challenge is spearheaded by Hollie Doyle, with Robbie Dolan and Joanna Mason completing the trio. Team Europe, led by Per-Anders Graberg, fields Delphine Santiago and Darrio Di Tocco, while the Rest of the World team is captained by Karis Teetan, joined by Hugh Bowman and Netflix’s Race for the Crown sensation Katie Davis.

“I met Karis in Hong Kong last year — he’s not only an exceptional jockey but also a great friend,” Suraj reflects. “The fact that we’re both captaining teams this year makes it even more special.”