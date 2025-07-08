Exclusive | She went to compete but returned as world no. 1: Meet 16-year-old shuttler Tanvi Sharma

On July 1, 2025, India's 16-year-old badminton sensation Tanvi Sharma made the country proud, as she became the new world number 1 in junior women's singles player category. The official X account of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) in a post on X said, "At a mere 16 years old, Teen Titan Tanvi Sharma is the new World No. 1 Junior Women's Single Player. What a great couple of weeks it has been for Tanvi! #Badminton #TanviSharma #TeenTitan #IndiaRising #IndianSports."



In the women's singles at the recently-concluded US Open, Tanvi stunned everyone with a solid display of badminton throughout the tournament. She beat players ranked world no. 23, 40, 50, and 58 to make it to the final. In the final, she fell to top seed USA's Beiwen Zhang in a thrilling encounter (21-11, 16-21, 21-10). Tanvi scripted history by becoming the youngest Indian to be in a Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour final.



In a quiet, determined voice, 16-year-old Tanvi Sharma recalled her mindset ahead of the Super 300 tournament that changed her career forever. “I went there thinking I just want to give my best,” she said modestly in an exclusive interview with WION. A few rounds later, the teenager from Hoshiarpur, Punjab had not just made the finals—she had become the world no. 1 in junior women’s singles.

Tanvi’s journey to the top has been steady and impressive. Hailing from a sports-loving family, she was introduced to badminton at the age of five and a half. Her mother, Meena Sharma, a former volleyball player turned badminton coach, and her elder sister, also a player, became her early inspirations. “I used to go with them and watch them play. That’s how it all started,” she said.

For Tanvi, badminton runs in the blood—but the success comes from something more. Discipline. Determination. And the quiet self-belief of someone who doesn’t carry pressure, but motivation. “I don’t feel pressure,” she said when asked about the expectations that come with the no. 1 ranking. “I feel confident. I want to do even better and perform at the next level. My goal is to bring glory to India.”

As the second half of the season unfolds, she already has her sights set on big targets: the Asian Junior Championships, the World Junior Championships, and eventually performing on the senior BWF Super Series circuit. She knows the leap won’t be easy, but she believes the Indian badminton ecosystem is strong and full of potential. “There are many talented players in India. All they need is time and the right guidance,” she shares.

Tanvi also credits her idols—Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu—for shaping her game. “I’ve been watching them since I was little,” she says. “I really like how Sindhu plays on the court, especially her aggression. I try to bring that into my own game.”

To young kids watching her journey and dreaming of a future in badminton, Tanvi’s message is simple and grounded. “Hard work is everything. Be disciplined in training, and give your best—every single day.”