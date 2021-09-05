'She thought I was arrogant, I thought she was arrogant': Jasprit Bumrah on wife Sanjana Ganesan

On March 15, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan leaving many surprised as many were not aware of their relationship.

The duo got married in a private affair in Goa. Bumrah, along with Sanjana, are currently in England for the ongoing five-match Test series.

Now, in a chat with Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports, Bumrah revealed how his relationship between him and Sanjana started.

“I had obviously seen her a lot of times but we had the same problem with each other. She thought I was really arrogant, I thought she was really arrogant so we never really spoke. I spoke to her for the first time during the 2019 World Cup when she was here covering the event. We became friends and started talking a lot. It’s been good, we have been married for five months now, so yeah very happy,” Bumrah said.

Bumrah added that the Sanjana's understanding of the game helps them have interesting conversations after matches.

“She understands the sport, she understands what the player goes through, so whenever things don’t go well or go well, we have a lot of interesting conversations, that really helps me. And, obviously, playing cricket and travelling all the time, you’ve got your wife with you now, so, you really have to focus on other things as well.

“You can switch off after the game. All these factors are really helpful and I’m really happy how this relationship has developed,” Bumrah further added.