Shaun Pollock rips into Kedar Jadhav after abysmal show against PBKS: He gets a decent salary to come out and play

Legendary all-rounder Shaun Pollock ripped into Kedar Jadhav after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman's yet another abysmal outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Saturday. Jadhav was under scrutiny throughout IPL 2020 in UAE where he recorded a disappointing campaign for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before being released by the side. He was roped in by SRH in the player auction ahead of the 2021 season but has failed to impress so far.

Jadhav has struggled to score runs consistently in his debut season for Sunrisers Hyderabad as his woeful run continued against Punjab King (PBKS) on Saturday. The right-hander was dismissed on just 12 off 12 deliveries in SRH's 126-run chase against Punjab Kings as Kane Williamson & Co. lost the game by just 5 runs. Jadhav failed to accelerate and make an impactful contribution as SRH fell short despite coming close to bagging their second win of the season.

Former South Africa captain Pollock lashed out at the SRH batsman over his shocking performance and questioned his place in the playing XI. “In the batting, David Warner was out of the side, he’s come back in. You can get into bad form. Manish Pandey tried to regroup given the situation but Kedar Jadhav, over all these years… He gets a decent salary to come out and play," Pollock said on Cricbuzz speaking after SRH's 5-run defeat to PBKS.

Asked to chase down a low-key target of 126 runs, SRH got off to a stuttering start losing opener David Warner (2) cheaply before skipper Kane Williamson (1) was sent packing in the 3rd over. Wriddhiman Saha (31) and Jason Holder (47) combined to stage a fightback but failed to find support from the middle-order as SRH slipped to their 8th defeat in nine matches this season.

Jadhav, who came out to bat at no.5, could only manage run-a-ball 12 without a single boundary in his knock. SRH remain at the bottom of the table and have become the first team in IPL history to lose eight of their first nine matches in a season.

"We really are still asking - when is his performance coming to justify his continuous selection in the side? It is difficult to pick out one individual but over a space of eight games, surely people need to be producing more than what we’ve seen,” Pollock added as he lashed out at Jadhav.

Jadhav has so far played six matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season and has managed to score only 55 runs at a strike rate of just over 105.