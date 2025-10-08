/Shanghai Masters: Alex de Minaur, Felix Auger Aliassime through to quarterfinals

Australia's Alex de Minaur cruised through to the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals on Wednesday, ousting Portugal's Nuno Borges 7-5, 6-2. De Minaur is chasing his second title of the year and is, after Novak Djokovic, the highest ranked player left standing after a string of high-profile exits.



The first set heated up when the world number seven needed five break points in the 11th game against Borges, converting the last with a backhand for a decisive advantage.

De Minaur carried the momentum into the second set, breaking in the first and third games.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"The first set was a very tight set, we both were kind of trying to figure each other out," said the 26-year-old De Minaur.

"In the second set, I came out firing and I played some aggressive tennis... but still, it was very physical out there."

De Minaur remained cautious about his title chances, despite the elimination of so many top seeds, including number two seed Jannik Sinner and third-ranked Alexander Zverev.

"In our side of the draw, there's a lot of quality players, so it's still going to be a battle," he said.

Another top-10 player fell on Wednesday as Italy's Lorenzo Musetti lost to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2.

Thirteenth-ranked Auger-Aliassime looked sharp throughout, breaking in the fifth game.

He went on to dominate the second set, breaking Musetti, the world number nine, in the fifth and seventh games.

"I knew it was going to be the toughest match of the week so far, and I knew I was going to have to raise my level, and I did," said the 25-year-old Canadian.

"I was able to execute my game plan almost perfectly."

He will next meet France's Arthur Rinderknech, who reached his first Masters 1000 quarter-final after beating Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 7-6 (7/5).

Rinderknech's cousin Valentin Vacherot made it to the last eight on Tuesday, and will face Denmark's Holger Rune for a place in the semi-finals.

Djokovic will follow them on to court on Thursday against Belgium's Zizou Bergs for a place in the last four.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.