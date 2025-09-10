/Carlos Alcaraz wins sixth Grand Slam at 22 – Stats reveal how he is ahead Federer and Djokovic

Six-time grand slam-winning champion and current world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has earned the tennis spotlight since his US Open victory. Earlier this week, the Spaniard defeated his arch-rival Jannik Sinner to win his second title at Flushing Meadows. Carlos avenged his Wimbledon final loss and overcame Sinner in a four-set battle. The 22-year-old now has six Grand Slam titles, with only the Australian Open missing from his trophy cabinet.

With this win, many are asking: ‘Is Carlos Alcaraz already a legend in the sport?’ Let’s take a look at some of the key stats that define Alcaraz as a modern-day tennis legend.

Grand Slam Titles Before Turning 23

Add WION as a Preferred Source

With six Grand Slam titles, Alcaraz is now tied with two of the all-time greats: Rafael Nadal and Björn Borg, for most Grand Slams won before the age of 23. Carlos still has time to go one better. His birthday is on May 5, so if he wins the Australian Open in January 2026, he will break the record for most Slams before turning 23. Carlos Alcaraz is already ahead of Federer and Djokovic at this age. That shows just how special his career is shaping up to be.

Also read | What is the one link that ties cricket and tennis together? EXPLAINED

Sr.No Name of player Titles before 23 1 Carlos Alcaraz 6 2 Rafael Nadal 6 3 Bjorn Borg 6 4 Pete Sampras 5 5 Mats Wilander 4

Fewest Break Points Faced to Win a Grand Slam

Carlos Alcaraz faced just 10 break points during the 2025 US Open, the ‘fewest by any man in a Grand Slam since 1991’. This shows how strong and reliable his serve and overall control were throughout the tournament.

Sr.No Name of player Tournament Break points faced 1 Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 10 2 Pete Sampras US Open 1993 12 3 Roger Federer Wimbledon 2006 12 4 Andre Agassi, Australian Open 1995 15 5 Roger Federer Wimbledon 2005 17

Grand Slam Match Win Percentage (Before Age 23)

Alcaraz has won 86.6 per cent of his Grand Slam matches before turning 23, ranking him second in Open Era history. Only Bjorn Borg has a better record at this age, slightly ahead at 88.3 per cent. This proves Alcaraz’s consistency and high level across all four majors.

Sr.No Name of player Wins Defeats Win percentage 1 Bjorn Borg 91 12 88.3 2 Carlos Alcaraz 84 13 86.6 3 John McEnroe 56 09 86.2 4 Rafael Nadal 90 15 85.7 5 Jim Courier 72 15 82.8

Most Grand Slam Match Wins in a Year (Age 22 or Under)

Carlos Alcaraz won 24 Grand Slam matches in 2025, the most ever in a season by a male player aged 22 or younger. He now shares this record with Rafael Nadal, who also won 24 matches in 2008.

Sr.No Name of player Year Grand slam match wins 1 Carlos Alcaraz 2025 24 2 Rafael Nadal 2008 24 3 Pete Sampras 1993 23 4 Boris Becker 1989 22 5 Rafael Nadal 2007 20

Serve game by Alcaraz

Alcaraz’s serve has taken a big step forward, especially at the 2025 US Open. It was one of the key reasons he won the title so dominantly, dropping just one set.

He hit 10 aces in the final against Sinner. His average serve speed went from 113 mph to 120 mph during the tournament. He hit the fastest serve of the final – 134 mph. Won 84 per cent of points on first serve and 63 per cent on second serve Faced only 10 break points during the entire tournament – the lowest since 1991