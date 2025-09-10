/Carlos Alcaraz wins sixth Grand Slam at 22 – Stats reveal how he is ahead Federer and Djokovic

Alcaraz now has six Grand Slam titles, with only the Australian Open missing from his trophy cabinet. With this win, many are asking: ‘Is Carlos Alcaraz already a legend in the sport?’ Let’s take a look at some of the key stats that define Alcaraz as a modern-day tennis legend.
Six-time grand slam-winning champion and current world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has earned the tennis spotlight since his US Open victory. Earlier this week, the Spaniard defeated his arch-rival Jannik Sinner to win his second title at Flushing Meadows. Carlos avenged his Wimbledon final loss and overcame Sinner in a four-set battle. The 22-year-old now has six Grand Slam titles, with only the Australian Open missing from his trophy cabinet.
With six Grand Slam titles, Alcaraz is now tied with two of the all-time greats: Rafael Nadal and Björn Borg, for most Grand Slams won before the age of 23. Carlos still has time to go one better. His birthday is on May 5, so if he wins the Australian Open in January 2026, he will break the record for most Slams before turning 23. Carlos Alcaraz is already ahead of Federer and Djokovic at this age. That shows just how special his career is shaping up to be.
|Sr.No
|Name of player
|Titles before 23
|1
|Carlos Alcaraz
|6
|2
|Rafael Nadal
|6
|3
|Bjorn Borg
|6
|4
|Pete Sampras
|5
|5
|Mats Wilander
|4
Carlos Alcaraz faced just 10 break points during the 2025 US Open, the ‘fewest by any man in a Grand Slam since 1991’. This shows how strong and reliable his serve and overall control were throughout the tournament.
|Sr.No
|Name of player
|Tournament
|Break points faced
|1
|Carlos Alcaraz
|US Open 2025
|10
|2
|Pete Sampras
|US Open 1993
|12
|3
|Roger Federer
|Wimbledon 2006
|12
|4
|Andre Agassi,
|Australian Open 1995
|15
|5
|Roger Federer
|Wimbledon 2005
|17
Alcaraz has won 86.6 per cent of his Grand Slam matches before turning 23, ranking him second in Open Era history. Only Bjorn Borg has a better record at this age, slightly ahead at 88.3 per cent. This proves Alcaraz’s consistency and high level across all four majors.
|Sr.No
|Name of player
|Wins
|Defeats
|Win percentage
|1
|Bjorn Borg
|91
|12
|88.3
|2
|Carlos Alcaraz
|84
|13
|86.6
|3
|John McEnroe
|56
|09
|86.2
|4
|Rafael Nadal
|90
|15
|85.7
|5
|Jim Courier
|72
|15
|82.8
Carlos Alcaraz won 24 Grand Slam matches in 2025, the most ever in a season by a male player aged 22 or younger. He now shares this record with Rafael Nadal, who also won 24 matches in 2008.
|Sr.No
|Name of player
|Year
|Grand slam match wins
|1
|Carlos Alcaraz
|2025
|24
|2
|Rafael Nadal
|2008
|24
|3
|Pete Sampras
|1993
|23
|4
|Boris Becker
|1989
|22
|5
|Rafael Nadal
|2007
|20
Alcaraz’s serve has taken a big step forward, especially at the 2025 US Open. It was one of the key reasons he won the title so dominantly, dropping just one set.
These stats show not just how many matches he wins, but how efficient and composed he is under pressure. Very few players in history have reached this level at such a young age. If the new world no.1 keeps on going at this pace, he will soon be labelled as a ‘stalwart’.