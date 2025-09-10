Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Carlos Alcaraz wins sixth Grand Slam at 22 – Stats reveal how he is ahead Federer and Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz wins sixth Grand Slam at 22 – Stats reveal how he is ahead Federer and Djokovic

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Sep 10, 2025, 16:25 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 16:25 IST
Carlos Alcaraz wins sixth Grand Slam at 22 – Stats reveal how he is ahead Federer and Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz Photograph: (AI Generated image)

Story highlights

Alcaraz now has six Grand Slam titles, with only the Australian Open missing from his trophy cabinet. With this win, many are asking: ‘Is Carlos Alcaraz already a legend in the sport?’ Let’s take a look at some of the key stats that define Alcaraz as a modern-day tennis legend.

Six-time grand slam-winning champion and current world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has earned the tennis spotlight since his US Open victory. Earlier this week, the Spaniard defeated his arch-rival Jannik Sinner to win his second title at Flushing Meadows. Carlos avenged his Wimbledon final loss and overcame Sinner in a four-set battle. The 22-year-old now has six Grand Slam titles, with only the Australian Open missing from his trophy cabinet.

With this win, many are asking: ‘Is Carlos Alcaraz already a legend in the sport?’ Let’s take a look at some of the key stats that define Alcaraz as a modern-day tennis legend.

Grand Slam Titles Before Turning 23

Add WION as a Preferred Source

With six Grand Slam titles, Alcaraz is now tied with two of the all-time greats: Rafael Nadal and Björn Borg, for most Grand Slams won before the age of 23. Carlos still has time to go one better. His birthday is on May 5, so if he wins the Australian Open in January 2026, he will break the record for most Slams before turning 23. Carlos Alcaraz is already ahead of Federer and Djokovic at this age. That shows just how special his career is shaping up to be.

Also read | What is the one link that ties cricket and tennis together? EXPLAINED

Sr.NoName of playerTitles before 23
1Carlos Alcaraz 6
2Rafael Nadal6
3Bjorn Borg6
4Pete Sampras5
5Mats Wilander 4

Fewest Break Points Faced to Win a Grand Slam

Carlos Alcaraz faced just 10 break points during the 2025 US Open, the ‘fewest by any man in a Grand Slam since 1991’. This shows how strong and reliable his serve and overall control were throughout the tournament.

Sr.NoName of playerTournamentBreak points faced
1Carlos AlcarazUS Open 202510
2Pete SamprasUS Open 199312
3Roger FedererWimbledon 200612
4Andre Agassi,Australian Open 199515
5Roger Federer Wimbledon 200517

Grand Slam Match Win Percentage (Before Age 23)

Alcaraz has won 86.6 per cent of his Grand Slam matches before turning 23, ranking him second in Open Era history. Only Bjorn Borg has a better record at this age, slightly ahead at 88.3 per cent. This proves Alcaraz’s consistency and high level across all four majors.

Sr.NoName of playerWinsDefeatsWin percentage
1Bjorn Borg911288.3
2Carlos Alcaraz841386.6
3John McEnroe560986.2
4Rafael Nadal 901585.7
5Jim Courier721582.8

Most Grand Slam Match Wins in a Year (Age 22 or Under)

Carlos Alcaraz won 24 Grand Slam matches in 2025, the most ever in a season by a male player aged 22 or younger. He now shares this record with Rafael Nadal, who also won 24 matches in 2008.

Sr.NoName of playerYearGrand slam match wins
1Carlos Alcaraz202524
2Rafael Nadal 200824
3Pete Sampras199323
4Boris Becker198922
5Rafael Nadal200720

Serve game by Alcaraz

Alcaraz’s serve has taken a big step forward, especially at the 2025 US Open. It was one of the key reasons he won the title so dominantly, dropping just one set.

  1. He hit 10 aces in the final against Sinner.
  2. His average serve speed went from 113 mph to 120 mph during the tournament.
  3. He hit the fastest serve of the final – 134 mph.
  4. Won 84 per cent of points on first serve and 63 per cent on second serve
  5. Faced only 10 break points during the entire tournament – the lowest since 1991

These stats show not just how many matches he wins, but how efficient and composed he is under pressure. Very few players in history have reached this level at such a young age. If the new world no.1 keeps on going at this pace, he will soon be labelled as a ‘stalwart’.

About the Author

Umang Bafna

Umang Bafna

Umang Bafna

...Read More

Trending Topics