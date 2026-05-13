/Shahid Afridi becomes only fourth cricketer to receive Pakistan's ‘Hilal-e-Imtiaz’

Pakistan honoured its former cricket captain and a T20 World Cup winner, Shahid Afridi, with Hilal-e-Imtiaz - the second-highest civilian award, for his contribution to the country’s cricket on Wednesday (May 13). Since making his international debut in 1996, following which he slammed the quickest ODI hundred - a record that stayed intact for close to two decades, Afridi retired from all forms in 2015, featuring in over 500 matches across formats for the Men in Green. He, however, is the fourth Pakistani cricketer after legends like Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, to be conferred with this prestigious honour.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari presented this award to Afridi at his residence, Aiwan-e-Sadr.

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A Geo TV report states that upon receiving the award, Afridi took to his X handle (feeling grateful), saying that it represents not only his achievement but also that of the entire Pakistan.

The former all-rounder added that this award reflects the love, prayers and support he kept receiving from his fans during his playing career, while dedicating the honour to Pakistan’s martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Afridi’s numbers for Pakistan

In only his second ODI game against Sri Lanka in Nairobi in 1996, Afridi, batting for the first time in his international career, smashed a 37-ball hundred – the fastest for the longest time. Walking in at number three, Afridi scored 102 runs from 40 balls, hitting 11 maximums and six fours.

