/Bazball 2.0: England axe Crawley; call up Gay, Rew and Baker for Lord's Test against New Zealand

England have announced a 15-man squad for the first Test against New Zealand starting next month at Lord’s, dropping their regular opener Zak Crawley amid poor form. Following a woeful away Ashes, where England suffered a 1-4 whacking, Crawley, who scored just 273 runs in 10 innings, made way for two uncapped batters, Durham’s Emilio Gay and Somerset gloveman James Rew. Hampshire quick Sonny Baker has also earned his maiden Test call-up. On the other hand, seamer Ollie Robinson, who was away from the Test set up for close to two years, returned to the side, with leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed being recalled.



As team captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum click the reset button, reviving Bazball 2.0, they dropped Crawley in their first of many harsh decisions. It is also the first time that the lanky opener has been ousted from the Test side since the pair took over in 2022.



England could field three debutants in their playing XI for the series opener at Lord’s starting June 4. They will play two more Tests against the Kiwis.

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England's new-ball spearhead?

But just as intriguing is the prospect of a recall for Robinson after a long spell in the international wilderness. The 32-year-old has a superb Test record, with 76 wickets at a miserly average of 22.92 in just 20 appearances.



Robinson, however, has not played for England since February 2024, with doubts raised over the Sussex seamer's fitness and attitude. But with England in dire need of a new-ball spearhead following the various retirements of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes, he now has a chance to revive his Test career.

The in-form Gay, 26, is a county colleague of Stokes at Durham -- whose departing director of cricket Marcus North, the former Australia batsman, was named as England's new national selector on Wednesday. Gay, batting at number three but with long experience as an opener behind him, has scored 522 runs, including three centuries, at a huge average of 92 for his county this season.



Rising star Rew, 22, looks set to be the reserve batsman and a back-up wicketkeeper to Jamie Smith.



England managing director Rob Key said the squad was an "exciting blend" of proven international performers and strong county form.



"Emilio, James and Sonny have all earned their opportunities through consistent performances and have impressed us not only with their talent, but with the way they've gone about their cricket in high-pressure situations," added former England batsman Key. “It's also great to welcome back players like Rehan, Matt and Ollie, who all bring different qualities and experience to the group.”

England squad for first Test against New Zealand -

Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, James Rew (wkt), Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk) and Josh Tongue