Sergio Perez to race for Red Bull in F1 2021 season

Mexican driver Sergio Perez, who was out of contract with Racing Point, will replace Alexander Albon at Red Bull in the 2021 season, the Formula One outfit announced on Friday. Perez will pair up with Max Verstappen for Red Bull team in 2021.

The move for Perez means Malaysian driver Albon will be without a team for the 2021 season. However, he will remain with the Red Bull team as Test and Reserve Driver with focus on 2022 development.

"Red Bull Racing can today confirm that Sergio Perez will join the Team and race alongside Max Verstappen in the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship," the F1 team said in a statement.

ALSO READ: From Mahomes to Giannis: Athletes with biggest contracts in sporting history

"Current driver Alex Albon remains an important member of the Team and takes on the role of Red Bull Racing Test and Reserve Driver with a key focus on 2022 development, simulator work and tyre testing," it added.

“Charging into 2021 with @SChecoPerez! #HolaCheco,” tweeted Aston Martin Red Bull Racing on Twitter as they teased the announcement of Sergio Perez.

Reacting to the tweet, Racing Point replied: “You're getting one hell of a driver there guys. Huge congrats to you both.”

ALSO READ: From NBA to Super Bowl: Here's complete list of winners in 2020

You're getting one hell of a driver there guys. Huge congrats to you both 🙌 — BWT Racing Point F1 Team (@RacingPointF1) December 18, 2020 ×

Perez has been hailed as one of the F1’s fastest and most consistent drivers despite never enjoying equipment capable of producing podiums week in and week out. Perez has, thus far, scored 10 podiums and one win, during his 10-year stay in Grand Prix racing.

Perez made his debut in 2011 with Sauber and bagged his first podium in 2012 at the Malaysian GP before joining McLaren for the 2013 season. He later switched base to Force India, which was later renamed as Racing Point in 2019.