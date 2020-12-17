From NBA to Super Bowl: Here's complete list of winners in 2020

Bundesliga winners

Bayern Munich won its eighth successive Bundesliga title after winning against Werder Bremen after the winning goal was scored by Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern's striker Lewandowski has equalled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's scoring record in a single-season by a foreign player in the league. Lewandowski scored 31 goals this season and Aubameyang, who currently plays for Arsenal, scored 31 goals in Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund in 2016-17.

(Photograph:Twitter)