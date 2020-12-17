From NBA to Super Bowl: Here's complete list of winners in 2020

2019/2020 season for the sporting fraternity has been a rollercoaster. COVID-19 pandemic made it a task for these sports (or leagues) to complete their season and get a winner. Here's the complete list of winners in 2020:
Liverpool's players finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy in a muted presentation ceremony in front of an empty Kop after a thrilling 5-3 victory over Chelsea in their last home game of the season. But fans gathered on streets and outside the stadium defying the warnings due to coronavirus pandemic.
(Photograph:AFP)
Bundesliga winners
Bayern Munich won its eighth successive Bundesliga title after winning against Werder Bremen after the winning goal was scored by Robert Lewandowski.
Bayern's striker Lewandowski has equalled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's scoring record in a single-season by a foreign player in the league. Lewandowski scored 31 goals this season and Aubameyang, who currently plays for Arsenal, scored 31 goals in Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund in 2016-17.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Ligue 1 winners
Paris Saint-Germain were crowned champions of France despite the 2019/20 season getting called off due to COVID-19 pandemic. France’s Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 were not given permission to resume the halted season by the French government due to which PSG were awarded the titles courtesy their 12-point lead at the top of the table.
(Photograph:AFP)
Serie A winners
Juventus won their 2019/2020 season despite COVID hit season. It was their 36th league title. Their star striker Cristiano Ronaldo came in second in the race for Golden Boot.
(Photograph:AFP)
La Liga winners
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare.
Benzema's double included a second-half penalty at the empty Alfredo di Stefano Stadium as Madrid moved seven points clear to end Barcelona's two-year hold on the trophy.
(Photograph:AFP)
UEFA Champions League winners
Bayern Munich players celebrate with the trophy after the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon. Bayern completed a treble this season by winning league, domestic cup and winning the Champions League.
(Photograph:AFP)
Formula One champion
British driver Lewis Hamilton won a record-equalling seventh Formula One world title on Sunday after finishing the Turkish Grand Prix first.
Hamilton has had a dominating Formula One season and has secured the world title with three races to go.
This year, Hamilton also became the most successful Formula One driver of all time in terms of race wins after he won the Portuguese Grand Prix.
Hamilton took his 94th career win after starting sixth on a wet track to secure his seventh world championship in style, finishing 31 seconds clear of Mexican Sergio Perez. Bottas, lapped, finished 14th.
(Photograph:AFP)
Mumbai Indians win 5th IPL trophy, defeat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in final (Photo: BCCI/IPL)
Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to lift their fifth IPL trophy. Mumbai Indians, who have played arguably the most attractive and effective brand of cricket in IPL 2020, defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets to seal their fifth IPL trophy in what has been a sensational campaign for the four-time, now five-time IPL winners.
(Photograph:Twitter)
NBA Championship winners
The Los Angeles Lakers, fueled by superstar LeBron James's triple-double, dominated the Miami Heat 106-93 to win a record-equalling 17th NBA championship but their first in a decade.
James added another chapter to an epic career, delivering 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists as he captured his fourth NBA title with a third different team as well as earning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player honors for a fourth time.
(Photograph:AFP)
Australian Open men singles' winner
Novak Djokovic clinched the Australian Open men's title beating Austrian Dominic Thiem. This is Djokovic's 17th Grand Slam title win, moving him within two of Rafael Nadal and three of Roger Federer on the all-time list.
Djokovic beat Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a near four-hour ordeal.
(Photograph:AFP)
Australian Open women singles' winner
Twenty-one-year-old American tennis player Sofia Kenin defeated Garbine Muguruza to win her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open with a 4-6 6-2 6-2 win.
(Photograph:AFP)
US Open men singles' winner
Dominic Thiem produced a historic comeback to beat Alexander Zverev in a nervy five-setter and win the US Open on Sunday for his first Grand Slam title. The second-seeded Austrian beat the fifth seed 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) in 4hr 2min inside a near-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium.
It marked the first time in the US Open's Open era history that a player had recovered from losing the opening two sets to win the title. It was also the first time the final had been settled by a tie-break.
(Photograph:Reuters)
US Open women singles' winner
Naomi Osaka ended Victoria Azarenka's dream run to claim her second U.S. Open title in three years with a 1-6 6-3 6-3 comeback win which cemented her status as the sport's leading light both on and off the court.
Unlike the 22-year-old Japanese's first U.S. Open win in 2018 over Serena Williams, which was played in a frothing Arthur Ashe Stadium.
But the lack of buzz around the stands did not stop the two former world number ones from producing a dazzling display of shot-making.
(Photograph:Reuters)
French Open men singles' winner
Rafael Nadal continued his domination at claycourt as the Spaniard defeated world no. one Novak Djokovic to win his 13 French Open title while equaling Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam wins.
Nadal dominated the match from the word go as he bageled Djokovic in the opening set having made only two unforced errors. Not only did many former players congratulate the newly crowned Roland Garros winner, Nadal fans were overjoyed with the annihilation as they celebrated his 20th Grand Slam title by expressing their delight on social media platform Twitter.
(Photograph:AFP)
French Open women singles' winner
Polish teenager Iga Swiatek won her country’s first-ever Grand Slam singles titles after defeating American fourth seed Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 to become the youngest women to win French Open since 1992.
(Photograph:AFP)
Super Bowl 2020 winners
Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl title in 50 years in February this year by rallying in the fourth quarter to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.
The Chiefs players and coaches celebrated their Super Bowl victory over San Francisco with supporters with a two-mile downtown parade and pep rally. "This is the most beautiful scene I've ever witnessed in my life," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said. "I love this city to death. I promise you from here to the end, I cherish every moment with y'all and I promise you everybody here feels the exact same way."