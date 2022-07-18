Serbian star Novak Djokovic reacts to Kevin Pietersen's Instagram post backing under-fire Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli continues to get support from all corners in the cricketing fraternity as his form remains a cause of concern for Team India. For the unversed, Kohli's century-drought continues since late 2019 and he ended India's just-concluded England tour without a single fifty across formats.

Even in IPL 2022, Kohli struggled for his 341 runs -- striking at 115.98 -- and returned with only two half-centuries. Hence, his form has kept his ardent fans worried ahead of this year's T20 World Cup. Many former cricketers have now even questioned his place, although majority have backed him. England's former captain-turned-commentator Kevin Pietersen also joined the bandwagon and backed Kohli to rediscover his form via a recent Instagram post.

Pietersen wrote: "Buddy, your career has had some of the best that have played the game only wish they could have done what you have(so far). Be proud, walk tall & enjoy life. There’s way more than just the bubble of cricket out there. You’ll be back."

Ahead of Sunday's ODI series decider between India and England, KP also commented on Kohli's Instagram post, shared on July 16.

Thus, Pietersen has fully backed Kohli to overcome his rut and rediscover his form at the international level. Seeing KP's Instagram post for Kohli, even Serbian tennis star and Wimbledon 2022 winner Novak Djokovic liked the former English cricketer's heartfelt post:

ALSO READ | ENG vs IND: Yuvraj Singh reveals how he had a role to play in Rishabh Pant's 125 not out in 3rd ODI

In Rohit Sharma-led India's third and final ODI versus England, in Manchester on Sunday (July 17), Kohli failed to get going once again in the visitors' 260-run chase. Coming in at No. 3, with India 13-1, the right-hander was dismissed for a 22-ball 17 before Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 113-ball 125 and Hardik Pandya's 55-ball 71, along with a four-fer, bailed India out of crisis and took them to a memorable 2-1 ODI series win over Jos Buttler & Co.