'Sensational and Magical': Twitter abuzz as Ranveer's 83 takes cricket fans a trip down the memory lane

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 25, 2021, 03:49 PM(IST)

'Sensational and Magical': Twitter abuzz as Ranveer Singh's 83 takes cricket fans a trip down the memory lane Photograph:( Instagram )

Soon after the film '83' which is based on India's 1983 World Cup win was released, there has been an outpour of love and appreciation for the movie by the movie buffs, and the cricket lovers on Twitter. Here are some of the reviews.

Kabir Khan's much-awaited movie 83, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Pankaj Tripathi is finally out in theatres. It was released on December 24th. The movie is based on India's most phenomenal victory in their cricketing history - the 1983 World Cup triumph.

The story of the Indian team, who were considered the underdogs at the World Cup and how the individual stars brighten up the respective characters they are playing is a treat to watch. Kapil Dev is being played by Ranveer Singh, Romi Bhatia, Kapil's wife by Deepika Padukone, PR Man Singh, manager of the Indian team by Pankaj Tripathi. 

Soon after the film was released there has been an outpour of love and appreciation for the movie by the movie buffs, the cricket lovers on Twitter. Many have also lauded the makers for perfectly portraying India's journey to their maiden World Cup win.

Users called it 'Top notch stuff', 'sensational', 'magical', 'superb', 'emotional', 'inspiring' and so much more.

One of the users wrote, '83 movie is a sure shot blockbuster and must watch for cricket lovers. Emotional and inspiring journey from an underdogs to world champions. Top performance from Ranveer Singh and other members.'

'In India, there are 2 religions: Cricket, and Cinema. And when they both coincide, it's bound to become a masterpiece. #83Movie was a film of that level. What a great movie, driving real patriotism and deep emotions gloriously! A must watch'. wrote another user.

'Just walked out of the #83Movie and what a film! Ranveer you were fantastic as #KapilDev and today the theatre turned into a stadium! Mazaa aa gaya! Congratulations to the entire team,' wrote Rajpal Yadav.

Let's take a look at the twitter reviews:

India upset favorites West Indies in the first match. Though, soon it was defeated by Australia and avenged by West Indies. Kapil Dev's innings of 175 against Zimbabwe when India stared at the World Cup exit changed the whole game.

Sunil Gavaskar also known as 'Little Master' has described the Kapil Dev 175 knock as 'batting of the highest class' and arguably the 'greatest ODI hundred he has ever seen.'

India defeated West Indies in the final at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Batting first, India posted 183 runs on the board before bundling out West Indies for 140 to win by 43 runs. 

