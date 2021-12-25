'Sensational and Magical': Twitter abuzz as Ranveer's 83 takes cricket fans a trip down the memory lane

Kabir Khan's much-awaited movie 83, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Pankaj Tripathi is finally out in theatres. It was released on December 24th. The movie is based on India's most phenomenal victory in their cricketing history - the 1983 World Cup triumph.

The story of the Indian team, who were considered the underdogs at the World Cup and how the individual stars brighten up the respective characters they are playing is a treat to watch. Kapil Dev is being played by Ranveer Singh, Romi Bhatia, Kapil's wife by Deepika Padukone, PR Man Singh, manager of the Indian team by Pankaj Tripathi.

Soon after the film was released there has been an outpour of love and appreciation for the movie by the movie buffs, the cricket lovers on Twitter. Many have also lauded the makers for perfectly portraying India's journey to their maiden World Cup win.

Users called it 'Top notch stuff', 'sensational', 'magical', 'superb', 'emotional', 'inspiring' and so much more.

One of the users wrote, '83 movie is a sure shot blockbuster and must watch for cricket lovers. Emotional and inspiring journey from an underdogs to world champions. Top performance from Ranveer Singh and other members.'

83 movie is a sure shot blockbuster and must watch for cricket lovers. Emotional and inspiring journey from an underdogs to world champions. Top performance from Ranveer Singh and other members. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) December 24, 2021

'In India, there are 2 religions: Cricket, and Cinema. And when they both coincide, it's bound to become a masterpiece. #83Movie was a film of that level. What a great movie, driving real patriotism and deep emotions gloriously! A must watch'. wrote another user.

'Just walked out of the #83Movie and what a film! Ranveer you were fantastic as #KapilDev and today the theatre turned into a stadium! Mazaa aa gaya! Congratulations to the entire team,' wrote Rajpal Yadav.

Just walked out of the #83Movie and what a film! Ranveer you were fantastic as #KapilDev and today the theatre turned into a stadium! Mazaa aa gaya! Congratulations to the entire team.@RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/5j71FrdMlS — Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) December 24, 2021

Let's take a look at the twitter reviews:

#83Movie 4.5/5. So many memorable sequences apart from the Final - #KapilDev's 175 vs Zim, the group matches vs WI, the emotional interval peak, Cheeka's party speech, Kaps' press conferences, classy short-haired @deepikapadukone's (Mrs Romi) conversations with her hubby & so on. — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) December 24, 2021

Watched #83Movie in a packed theatre. Just like 83 World Cup win has united the nation, 83 Movie has united the audiences in the theatre and has given an extraordinary experience. The back stories, difficulties and trivia are woven superbly into the film along with matches! 👍🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Mm6IQ5R2I — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) December 25, 2021

#83movie sensational, it was great to see @therealkapildev moments and his magical words @RanveerOfficial brought back Kapil back by his performance @JiivaOfficial was splendid as @KrisSrikkanth . Entire casting was perfect and each one tried to recreate the magic back👍👍🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/s6GOBDAIDX — Sivaprasad (@sivaprasad_vm) December 24, 2021

Watching #83Movie @RanveerOfficial

Cricket is not a game for us .

It's an emotion.

So this movie is an emotion 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/jmaDQTolXR — ഏമാൻ 2.0 (@m_visakh_) December 24, 2021 ×

Have no words to describe what a masterpiece #83TheFilm is... it's a feeling such a beautiful & overwhelming one that it can hardly be expressed in words..grateful to @kabirkhankk & team for recreating the most precious & historic part of Indian cricket for us 🙌🏻 #ThisIs83 pic.twitter.com/EclXbdw8Zp — Dr. Mukul Kumar (@WhiteCoat_no_48) December 25, 2021

Many of my generation will find flaws with 1983. The characters are not exact, Ranveer is not as athletic as Kapil, the stories are exaggerated! But the truth is that 1983 is a very important film. And it does a terrific job of what it sets out to do. pic.twitter.com/Vf4n2DVAJa — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 24, 2021

Lovely meeting you as always bro 🤗 Big congratulations on the success of 83 😊 Enjoyed watching it. Amazing movie 👊 @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/aVceyFZTdk — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 25, 2021

India upset favorites West Indies in the first match. Though, soon it was defeated by Australia and avenged by West Indies. Kapil Dev's innings of 175 against Zimbabwe when India stared at the World Cup exit changed the whole game.

Sunil Gavaskar also known as 'Little Master' has described the Kapil Dev 175 knock as 'batting of the highest class' and arguably the 'greatest ODI hundred he has ever seen.'

India defeated West Indies in the final at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Batting first, India posted 183 runs on the board before bundling out West Indies for 140 to win by 43 runs.