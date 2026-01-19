/Senegal stun hosts Morocco in drama-hit AFCON Final after walk-off protest

Drama unfolded in the AFCON Cup Final as Senegal beat defending champions Morocco to lift the crown late on Sunday (Jan 18). Pape Gueye's extra-time winner sealed the fate for Senegal, who earlier stormed off the pitch due to ‘feeling of injustice’.

Morocco’s Brahim Diaz could have won the trophy for his team with a controversial spot-kick in the 24th minute of added time at the end of normal time as ugly scenes broke out in the stands. But Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy easily saved the weak attempted 'Panenka' chip by the Real Madrid winger, who was clearly distracted by the long delay that followed the penalty award. The high-octabe final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium then went to extra time, and Gueye's brilliant 94th-minute strike handed them the title.

"We had a feeling of injustice. Just before the penalty we thought we should have had a goal and the referee didn't go to VAR," said match-winner Gueye, who added that Sadio Mane had urged the team to come back onto the pitch for the penalty. "Sadio told us to come back on and we remobilised. Edouard then made the save, we stayed focused, got the goal and won the game."

The controversial penalty was awarded by Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala right at the end of the allotted eight added minutes in normal time following a VAR check for a challenge on Diaz by El Hadji Malick Diouf.

The Moroccan team vehemently protested to the referee to check the images, but the decision to eventually give the spot-kick was met with fury by Senegal and their fans. As most of their players walked off the pitch, some Senegal supporters at the opposite end of the stadium threw chairs and other objects and attempted to get onto the field of play. They were eventually contained by a large barrier of police and stewards, and their anger turned to delight when the penalty was saved.

The Senegal team had initially been riled by the referee's decision to disallow for a foul a goal scored by Ismaila Sarr in the second added minute.

Gueye, the hero for Senegal

Diaz's penalty miss clearly galvanised Senegal; however, and they scored in the fourth minute of extra time to stun the crowd of 66,526. Sadio Mane won possession in midfield and found Idrissa Gana Gueye, who released his namesake Pape Gueye. The Villarreal midfielder advanced towards the box before beating goalkeeper Yassine Bounou with a superb strike into the top corner, leaving the hosts distraught.

They could still have forced a penalty shoot-out, with Nayef Aguerd heading against the crossbar in the second half of extra time. But it was not to be for Morocco, who had been dreaming of winning the title in front of their own fans to end a 50-year wait to become African champions for just the second time.

It is Senegal's second Cup of Nations title in the last three editions, after they defeated Egypt on penalties in Yaounde in 2022 to win the trophy for the very first time.