Saurashtra Cricket Association to felicitate Ravindra Jadeja and Chesteshwar Pujara ahead of Rajkot Test

The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) president, Jaydev Shah, announced that they will felicitate Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara for their contribution to Indian cricket ahead of the third Test between India and England in Rajkot. Pujara and Jadeja have made their state and country proud on countless occasions, with both being the senior members of this decorated Indian Team.

While Pujara is the 13th Indian cricketer to complete 100 plus Tests, Jadeja is a seasoned campaigner and a match-winner across all formats. The left-handed Jadeja holds the number one position in the ICC’s Test all-rounder rankings and is a Champions Trophy winner (in 2013).

As the Rajkot stadium is set to be renamed the Niranjan Shah Stadium, the state association will felicitate both players during the name-announcing ceremony on Thursday (Feb 15) - day one of the third India-England Test.

“We will be felicitating both Pujara and Ravindra during the function for the new name of the stadium,” SCA President Jaydev Shah said.

Meanwhile, Jadeja and Pujara are not named on the squad list for the remaining three Tests, with Jadeja out with injury and Pujara, despite scoring runs for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, being overlooked for younger players.

Jaydev said he would have loved to have both playing for India in the third Test but understands the reason behind their omissions, saying it’s all part of the game.

“I can’t say much on that (Pujara not playing) because it’s the team management and selectors’ call, but had he been there, we would have been very proud.”

“It’s not that we are not proud now, but we would have been prouder had he played. He has played over 100 Test matches and not many have managed to do that in India. Him playing at Rajkot would have been great, but that’s part of the game. You don’t get everything what you dream. He has worked very hard. He made Saurashtra very proud,” Jaydev added.

India eyes lead in Rajkot

After losing the first Test in Hyderabad, India levelled the five-match series by winning the next game in Vizag by 106 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his maiden double hundred in the first innings, and the new number three Shubman Gill completed a century in the next.