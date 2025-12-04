/Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha becomes world’s youngest FIDE-rated chess player at 3

India welcomes a new chess sensation as Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha, who at only 3 years, 7 months, and 20 days, has become the youngest player ever to receive a FIDE rating, surpassing the previous record set by West Bengal’s Anish Sarkar. In an astonishing feat, Sarwagya defeated three international-level players within six months of training, earning global recognition at an age when most children are still learning basic skills.

The achievement highlights India’s rising presence in the chess world and showcases the extraordinary talent emerging from the country’s grassroots. Sarwagya has participated in several competitions across Madhya Pradesh, including events in Bhopal and Mangaluru, where he consistently impressed with his skill and composure on the board. With a current ranking of 1,572 in the latest FIDE Rapid ratings, the young prodigy’s journey is just beginning.

Who is Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha?

Hailing from Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh, Sarwagya was introduced to chess by his parents to keep him engaged and away from excessive screen time. His natural affinity for the game became evident almost immediately.

“We are celebrating the achievement of Sarwagya. It’s a matter of great pride and honour for us that our son has become the youngest chess player in the world to achieve a FIDE ranking. We see a bright future for him in chess. We want him to become a Grandmaster,” said Sarwagya’s father, Siddharth Singh Kushwaha, in an interview to ETV Bharat.