Sanjay Bangar backs Virat Kohli for 2024 T20 World Cup, says 'he should be there in the team'

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has backed Virat Kohli’s selection for the 2024 T20 World Cup as they prepare for the marquee event in the USA and West Indies. Bangar, a former India player sees all the qualities in Virat to succeed in the format, despite him being kept away from the T20 format since the semifinal of the World Cup in 2022. According to Bangar, Virat has all the qualities in the world to succeed and could be a vital weapon for the Men in Blue when they travel to US and Caribbean islands.

Bangar backs Virat

"Hundred per cent, he should be there in the T20 team. What he did in the previous T20 World Cup and in those close matches, I don't see the reason why he can't be seen playing T20 cricket and next year's T20 World Cup," Bangar said on the YouTube channel Cricket Basu'.

Virat was the highest run scorer in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup but has been dropped from the squad since. Despite scoring 296 runs in the tournament, the selectors are looking forward to the future and have often sighted resting Kohli to keep him away from the format.

"You know that in big situations where emotions run high, one small mistake could cost you dear. You need big players who have gone through those situations. At that point, it doesn't really matter what your strike rate is, or what you have done in the IPL, in big games you require big match players. He (Kohli) showed such spirit in the India-Pakistan game,” Bangar added.

India’s ‘Project World Cup’

While the T20 World Cup remains a long-term project, the Indian team currently finds itself in the middle of a big ODI World Cup project that kicks start in less than two months. As things stand, India will be the favourites to clinch the tournament as hosts. They will rely heavily on the services of Virat and Rohit Sharma while they will be optimistic for Jasprit Bumrah to make the squad. The Indian team is also sweating on the fitness of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who are yet to be passed fit for the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

