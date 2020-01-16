Sania Mirza cruises into women's doubles semifinals in Hobart International

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza made a comeback from maternity leave, she picked up from where she left. Former women's doubles Wimbledon champion enters in the semifinals of the women's doubles of the Hobart International.

She, along with her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok won against American duo Vania King and Christina Mchale 6-2, 4-6, 10-4. The contest lasted 1 hour and 24 minutes.

Sania and Nadiia will now face Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova. The Slovenian-Czech pair beat Canada's Sharon Fichman and Ukraine's Kateryna Bondarenko 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 in quarters.

The 33-year-old Sania is returning to WTA after a break of two years. She battled injuries before taking a break in April 2018 to give birth to her child Izhaan. She is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Sania previously was a part of the China Open that was played in October 2017. She has won a total of six Grand Slam titles including Wimbledon women's doubles in 2015. She bid adieu from the singles competition in 2013.

She is India's most successful Indian woman tennis player. She was a former World No 1 in women's doubles and currently ranks at No 5. She attained her career-high of rank number 27 in WTA singles chart.

