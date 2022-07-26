'Salute to bravest of brave': Gambhir, Pant & others pay tribute to Indian Armed Forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas

India is celebrating the 23rd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas on Tuesday (July 26). Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on 26 July every year to mark India's victory against Pakistan in the Kargil War in 1999. The Indian Armed Forces defeated the Pakistani army and ousted them from crucial occupied positions in the mountains of Kargil district in Ladakh during the war in 1999.

It was on July 26, 1999, that India's victory was observed in the Kargil War. The day is celebrated each year to pay tribute to the soldiers who got martyred for their motherland during the war. The Indian Prime Minister and the President also pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives in the war in the country's capital New Delhi.

Tuesday, July 26 marks 23 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War and tributes have been pouring in from all corners for the Indian Armed Forces. The Indian cricket fraternity also took to Twitter to pay rich tributes to the armed forces and thank them for their indispensable services to the nation.

#OperationVijay



Kargil Vijay Diwas is a reminiscence of undaunted bravery & courage of the #Bravehearts who inscribed a golden chapter in history, with their blood & sacrifice.

They gave a befitting reply to enemy's misadventure and a resounding victory to #India.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/HwVFrYHwt1 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 26, 2022 ×

Also Read: Realised, I was never going to be someone like Sehwag or Sachin: Rahul Dravid on his successful career

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who is an active politician now, took to Twitter to salute the Indian Armed Forces calling them the bravest of the brave while remembering the martyrs of the Kargil War. The likes of Yuvraj Singh, Rishabh Pant and Robin Uthappa among others also paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces.

"Where it is difficult for us to even breathe, they won a WAR! Salute to the bravest of the brave! #KargilVijayDiwas," tweeted Gambhir.

"I salute our armed forces for upholding the honour and integrity of our nation and my deepest respect to every soldier who are protecting our motherland," Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant wrote in a tweet.

Where it is difficult for us to even breathe, they won a WAR! Salute to the bravest of the brave! #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/rPAgCi9D8K — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 26, 2022 ×

I salute our armed forces for upholding the honour and integrity of our nation and my deepest respect to every soldier who are protecting our motherland. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 26, 2022 ×

Paying my tributes to the courageous martyrs of the Kargil war who selflessly protected our motherland



We will always be indebted to our armed forces.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas2022 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 26, 2022 ×

My tributes to all the incredible bravehearts who sacrificed their lives defending our land. We are forever grateful to each and every one in our defence forces for their service to our Nation.

Jai Hind! #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/7pn0gSrK0W — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 26, 2022 ×

I pay my tributes to the sacrifices and gallantry of our soldiers on #KargilVijayDiwas today — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) July 26, 2022 ×

This day marks 23 years of India’s victory in the Kargil War, we will forever be grateful for all the gallant efforts of the real and brave heroes who sacrificed themselves to protect our great nation. Jai Hind #KargilVijayDiwas — Suresh Raina(@ImRaina) July 26, 2022 ×

Also Read: 'Cut ODIs from 50 to 40 overs': Ravi Shastri gives bold suggestion to make ODI cricket entertaining

A number of young officers of the Indian Army sacrificed their lives during the war in order to prevent the Pakistani forces for extending their infiltration further into the Indian territories. A total of 527 Indian soldiers, including heroes like Captain Vikram Batra, Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey, Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav and Major Rajesh Singh Adhikari among others lost their lives during the Kargil War.