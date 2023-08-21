SAI urges wrestlers Bajrang, Deepak to participate in World Championships or provide fitness certificate

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) insisted that the Olympic medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia attends the trials for the upcoming World Championships or provides a fitness certificate for exemption.

Bajrang reportedly plans to forgo the trials on August 25, 26, to focus on the overseas training for the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Fellow Olympic medalist Deepak Punia is also following the same path, showing disinterest in participating in the World Championships, starting on September 16 in Belgrade.

According to PTI news agency, Bajrang wishes to train in Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan (from August 21 to September 28), while Punia looks to prepare for the event in Khasavyurt, Russia (from August 23 to September 28).

Though both are inclined towards participating in Asian Games, the SAI is said to be unhappy with their call, as the World Championships serve as the first qualification tournament for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

"Yes, we have asked Bajrang why he is skipping the Worlds trials. He said he wants to prepare for Asian Games and train abroad till then. But we asked him to appear for the trials on August 25 and 26 and leave for training camp abroad on August 27," a SAI official told PTI.

The SAI, in its response, suggested the pair must feature in the World Championships to validate their fitness, only after which their request to train abroad will get considered.

"We have also asked him (Bajrang) to provide his fitness certificate if he has to skip the trials altogether. We have also received his request for his support staff. The matter is with MOC (Mission Olympic Cell) right now, and they will take a call after getting a due reply from Bajrang," the SAI source added.

The reports also suggested Bajrang has asked his coaching staff, including his coach Sujeet Maan, strength and conditioning expert Kaazi Kiron Mustafa Hasan, physiotherapist Anuj Gupta, and sparring partner Jitender Kinha, to accompany him overseas for the training. Punia has requested coach Kamal Malikov and physiotherapist Shubham Gupta to join him.

Bajrang and Deepak, alongside other decorated wrestlers, recently staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, urging for the arrest of now-discarded WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh on sexual assault charges laid by several female wrestlers.