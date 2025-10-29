/Sai Sudharsan lauds Gambhir's backing, says coach told him 'don't think that you have to score runs' before Delhi Test vs WI

India batter Sai Sudharsan has lauded backing by head coach Gautam Gambhir during his initial introduction to the Test cricket. Sai made his debut under new skipper Shubman Gill in England but was out for duck in his first innings. His rest of the series didn't well either as he managed only 140 runs in 7 innings at an average of 23.33 with just one fifty to his name. The batter was included in the West Indies home Test series despite England failures and eventually came good after underwhelming performance in Ahmedabad Test.

Sai Sudharsan lauds Gambhir's backing

"GG [Gambhir] sir called me (after net session before second Test) and said, 'You are not getting desperate. You are one of the best players in the country. So do not think about any of the other things. Don't think that you have to score runs in this game or what will happen if you don't'," the batter said from Bengaluru, as reported by ESPNCricinfo, where he'll be vice-captain in upcoming India A matches against South Africa.

"He told me, 'You will play.' The way he said that gave me so much confidence and freedom. I was trying to be more free and not think about external factors or the magnitude of things. But when you hear it from the head coach himself, the perspective and environment change drastically," the batter added.

Sudharsan's rise in international cricket

With Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Rohit Sharma retired along with Ajinkya Rahane sidelined, Sudharsan was seen as one of the batters to plug the middle-order hole. After his not so great debut series in England and the first Test at home against West Indies, he came good in the second Test in Delhi.