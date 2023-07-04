SAFF final 2023 live-streaming: Head-to-head and how to watch India vs Kuwait live on laptop, mobile
Story highlights
SAFF 2023 Championship, IND vs KUW Final: India and Kuwait will face off each other in the final match of the SAFF Championship on Tuesday, July 4 in Bengaluru. Here are all the head-to-head and live-streaming details of the upcoming match.
SAFF 2023 Championship, IND vs KUW Final: India and Kuwait will face off each other in the final match of the SAFF Championship on Tuesday, July 4 in Bengaluru. Here are all the head-to-head and live-streaming details of the upcoming match.
SAFF 2023 Championship, IND vs KUW Final: The Indian men’s football team will face Kuwait in the final of the SAFF Championship 2023 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, July 4. Defending champions India, who beat Nepal 2-0 in the summit clash of the last edition in 2021, are chasing their ninth SAFF Championship title.
India recently rose to 100th place in the latest FIFA rankings. Kuwait, on the other hand, ranked 141st for the second time in the SAFF Championship 2023. Igor Stimac’s men played out a 1-1 draw against Kuwait in the group stage.
In the other group matches, India defeated Pakistan 4-0 in their opening match before beating Nepal 2-0 to finish second in Group A behind Kuwait. Lebanon was to play in this regional tournament for the first time.
SAFF 2023 Championship: India vs Kuwait head-to-head
Here are all the matches played between India and Kuwait so far:
Kuwait leads the head-to-head 2-1 with one of the matches ending in a draw.
1978 Asian Games: Kuwait 6-1 India
International friendly 2004: India 3-2 Kuwait
International friendly 2010: Kuwait 9-1 India
SAFF Championship 2023: India 1-1 Kuwait
India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023: Predicted XI
India Predicted XI
Amrinder Singh (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Jeakson Singh, Rohit Kumar, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan Rahim Ali.
Kuwait Predicted XI
Al-Saanoun, Al-Bloushi, Hajiah, Al-Enezi, Muhaisen, Khalaf, Al-Enezi, Al-Rashidi, Dashti, Al-Faneeni, Al-Awadi
SAFF 2023 Championship: Live-streaming details
When India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Final match take place?
India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Final will take place on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Where will India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Final match take place?
India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Final match will take place at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday
At what time will India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Final match start?
India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Final match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Final match?
India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Final match will be telecasted live on DD Sports Network in India.
Where to watch India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Final match live stream?
India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Final match will be available on the FanCode app and website.