SAFF final 2023 live-streaming: Head-to-head and how to watch India vs Kuwait live on laptop, mobile

SAFF 2023 Championship, IND vs KUW Final: The Indian men’s football team will face Kuwait in the final of the SAFF Championship 2023 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, July 4. Defending champions India, who beat Nepal 2-0 in the summit clash of the last edition in 2021, are chasing their ninth SAFF Championship title.

India recently rose to 100th place in the latest FIFA rankings. Kuwait, on the other hand, ranked 141st for the second time in the SAFF Championship 2023. Igor Stimac’s men played out a 1-1 draw against Kuwait in the group stage.

In the other group matches, India defeated Pakistan 4-0 in their opening match before beating Nepal 2-0 to finish second in Group A behind Kuwait. Lebanon was to play in this regional tournament for the first time.

SAFF 2023 Championship: India vs Kuwait head-to-head

Here are all the matches played between India and Kuwait so far: