SAFF Championship 2023 live-streaming: IND vs PAK- when & where to watch open clash live on mobile, TV

SAFF Championship 2023: The South Asian Football Federation Championship for 2023 is all set to take place on June 21. The Indian side has been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Kuwait, and Nepal. India will be hosting the upcoming SAFF Championship and the matches are scheduled to be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. India is the defending champion won its title in 2021 by defeating Nepal in the final.

This year, India will open their account against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 21 and then will play Nepal and Kuwait respectively. India is currently ranked at 101 in the FIFA rankings.

The Draw for the #SAFFChampionship2023 is done, and here's how things stand

The Blue Tigers have won the championship eight times in the past- 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, and 2021. They have been the most successful team in the regional event.

This year, there are two new teams playing in the SAFF Championship - Lebanon and Kuwait. Despite not being SAFF nations they will be participating in the eight-team event after receiving a special invitation.

June 27, Tuesday: India vs Kuwait - 7:30 PM

SAFF Championship 2023: India vs Pakistan live-streaming details

When is the SAFF Championship 2023 starting?

All the matches of the SAFF Championship 2023 will start on June 21, Sunday and will conclude on July 4.

Where is the SAFF Championship 2023 being held?

All the matches of the SAFF Championship 2023 will be held in Bengaluru, India.

Where will SAFF Championship 2023 match be telecast?

SAFF Championship 2023 live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s TV channels in India.

Where can the SAFF Championship 2023 be live-streamed?

The live telecasting details for SAFF Championship are not available yet. However, some reports say that the matches will be available on Star Sports Network channels and Disney+ Hotstar.