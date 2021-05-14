Sadio Mane refused to shake hands with Jurgen Klopp amidst the victory

Sadio Mane was noticeably disappointed after the full-time whistle at Old Trafford on Thursday. Notwithstanding the Reds guaranteeing a 4-2 triumph over Manchester United, Sadio Mane wouldn't shake Jurgen Klopp's hand after the game.

Jurgen Klopp has made light of Sadio Mane's response and uncovered that the player's activities were because of an absence of clarification with regards to why he was precluded from the beginning XI.

Liverpool's triumph at Old Trafford was their first away success against Manchester United since March 2014. Thursday night's installation between the Premier League goliaths was an unquestionable requirement dominate match for Jurgen Klopp's side as they pursue a chase to top-four.

Liverpool's 4-2 destruction of Manchester United showed that they have gotten back to frame lately. The success took them to inside four marks of Chelsea with a game close by over Thomas Tuchel's side.

Sadio Mane, nonetheless, got everyone's attention with his post-match response as he wouldn't shake his director's hand at the full-time whistle. Jurgen Klopp has uncovered that the winger was baffled about being avoided concerning Liverpool's beginning XI. In the post-match public interview, Klopp uncovered:

"Yes, I made a late decision in training, really late, and changed Diogo for Sadio. And the players are used to that, I explain that. But I didn't do that properly or whatever. And at that moment, for a Premier League game, Sadio was obviously not too happy, that is all. The boys are used to me explaining but there was no time for that, that's the situation."

🗣"There is no problem."



Sadio Mane has cut a baffling figure this season. The 29-year-old has scored 40 goals in 71 appearances in all rivalries for Liverpool in the last two seasons. Nonetheless, he has figured out how to track down the rear of the net only multiple times in 31 Premier League appearances for Liverpool in the current mission.

Liverpool supervisor Jurgen Klopp has liked to play Diogo Jota in front of Sadio Mane lately as is supposed to be quick to support the group's assault. Sadio Mane could, accordingly, be offered to raise assets for another signing.

Klopp's side were clinical against Manchester United and the success implies they are back in conflict for a Champions League place. With Chelsea and Leicester City set to meet this end of the week, the Reds could climb to third on the off chance that they win against West Brom with one game in hand.

"We are still in the game, in the race. That is all we could have done tonight. It is very intense," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in his post-match conference: We have to recover quickly and go again. We played a good game and did good enough to win so, obviously, we did a lot of things right tonight."

Liverpool's three leftover matches are altogether should dominate matches. They will possibly have themselves to fault on the off chance that they blow away a chance to get Champions League football for next season.

