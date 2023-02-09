SA20 JSK vs SCE live streaming: Watch JoBurg SuperKings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match live on mobile & TV

SA20 JSK vs SCE live streaming: South Africa T20 league second semi-final match will be played between Joburg Superkings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape on February 09. On the points standings, JSK came in second place and SEC in third. Whoever wins the semi-final match will meet Pretoria Capitals in the final match of the first edition of the SA20 League. The Sunrisers, led by Aiden Markram, have had a wildly inconsistent tournament run so far. Following two straight losses against Wayne Parnell's Pretoria Capitals, they went on a three-game winning streak.

The Super Kings, on the other hand, are benefiting from momentum. The men of du Plessis had previously been positioned at the bottom of the points chart. However, they performed extremely well in consecutive matches to reach the semi-finals.

SA20 JSK vs SCE match details

The second semi-final match of the SA20 league will be played between JoBurg SuperKings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape on February 09. The match starts at 9:00 PM IST and the venue of the match is SuperSport Park, Centurion. The match will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema App.

SA20 JSK vs SCE match live stream: Where to watch SA20 live?

The live stream of the SA20 JSK vs SCE match will be available on Jio Cinema App from 9:00 PM onwards on February 9. The match will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 channel in India. Jio users will be able to watch the match live for free as they can access the Jio Cinema app without having to any extra money.

SA20 JSK vs SCE playing XI

Joburg Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Matthew Wade (wk), Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Kyle Simmonds, Lizaad Williams, Maheesh Theekshana

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Adam Rossington (wk), Temba Bavuma, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), JJ Smuts, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Roelof van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, James Fuller

When will SA20 JSK vs SCE match begin?

SA20 JSK vs SCE match will begin on February 09 at 9:00 PM IST.

Where will SA20 JSK vs SCE match be played?

SA20 JSK vs SCE will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Where will SA20 JSK vs SCE match be live-streamed?