SA20: 'I had fanboy moments at MI, I idolise Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav', says Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis is cut for great things in life, not only for his style of play that resembles the great Ab de Villiers but also for his ability to dominate bowlers with utter ease like Rohit Sharma. Called by many as ‘Baby AB’, Dewald has had a taste of playing with big boys at the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Representing MI Cape Town in the ongoing SA20, the tipped-to-be-future star spoke about his experience of playing in South Africa’s newest T20 franchise-based league, alongside playing at Mumbai Indians and much more.

As reported by News18, Brewis, who so far has 133 runs to his name in five matches, says he loves the setup in Cape Town, and that it is similar to that of Mumbai Indians.

“My blood is blue and my favorite colour is blue. So, to just be able to be part of this one family, it’s been amazing like the setup everything is absolutely fantastic here in Cape Town, just like it is in Mumbai itself. So, to be part of this family is absolutely amazing," said Brevis.\

Brevis hogged limelight after his impressive outings during the Under-19 World Cup last year, and it was after that only the five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians bought him at the auction. Playing alongside two of the biggest names in Indian cricket at the moment – Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, Brevis said he idolised players like them and added that IPL taught him a lot as well. During his first season at MI, the right-handed batter scored 161 runs in seven outings.

“I idolized a lot of players like for example, Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar and all other big players, I absolutely enjoyed playing with these legends," he added.

“I think I learned a lot at the IPL. I had fanboy moments after meeting these stars but my coaching team made me feel that I belong in the Family and advised me not to be overawed, I think that helped me too."