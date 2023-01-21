BBL: Steve Smith touches peak form ahead of Border-Gavaskar series with successive ton for Sydney Sixers

Australia star cricketer Steve Smith has touched his peak form just at the right time. Playing for Sydney Sixers in the ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL), the veteran batter smashed his consecutive hundred on Saturday while opening the batting, showing signs of things to come ahead of the all-important Border-Gavaskar series against India. Taking on the Sydney Thunders at the SCG, Smith went bonkers smashing an unbeaten 125 off 66 balls that included five fours and nine massive sixes.

His innings was well versed with shots all across the ground and against some of the smartest bowlers in this format. Coming off an incredible hundred the other day against the former winners, Adelaide Strikers – Smith scored 101 off 56 balls, hitting five fours and seven huge sixes.

Courtesy his outstanding innings and an all-round bowling performance from Sixers, they won the match by 125 runs.

Smith joined Sixers’ BBL camp right after the South Africa Test series at home that Australia won 2-0. Even there, he was the highest-scorer with 231 runs in four innings from three Tests, averaging 57.75. Against the Windies in the series prior to that, Smith notched up his first double hundred of this season too. In two matches played, the right-hand batter scored 255 runs at an impressive average of 127.50.

Considering his superb run of form in both Tests and T20Is, Australia will be banking on his shoulders to bail them out if a tricky situation arises during the forthcoming India series that begins on February 9th in Nagpur.

Meanwhile, on his last tour to India in 2017, Smith scored three centuries in four games. While in Pune he hit a gritty 109 in the second innings, Smith notched up his second ton of the series in Ranchi – smashing 178*. Then in the final Test in Dharamshala, Steve scored 111 in the first innings, ending the four-match series with 499 runs to his name.