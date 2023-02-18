SA-W vs AUS-W live streaming: South Africa vs Australia women’s world cup playing XI, squad, time; all details

SA-W vs AUS-W live streaming: After having won their first 3 matches in T20 women’s world cup 2023, Australia-Women currently sit at the top of Group A. In their fourth match, they will lock horns with the hosts South Africa on Saturday, February 18. Aussies will look forward to securing their berth in the semi-final by winning the fourth straight game in the women’s world cup. They have so far defeated New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, South Africa has won one of their two games. They fell short against Sri Lanka but responded magnificently by defeating New Zealand. South Africa needs a victory tonight to keep their dreams alive, while Australia is nearly guaranteed a spot in the semifinals.

South Africa-W vs Australia-W match details

South Africa-Women will take on Australia-Women in Match 15 of the Women’s World Cup 2023 on Saturday, February 18. The match starts at 10:30 PM IST. The venue of the match is Saint George's Park in Port Elizabeth. The live stream of the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Where to watch South Africa-W vs Australia-W match live?

South Africa-W vs Australia-W match will be broadcasted live in India on Star Sports Network. The match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar OTT app in India.

South Africa-W vs Australia-W head-to-head record

Australia has a 5-0 lead over South Africa in T20 World Cup matches over the years. All 5 games between Australia and South Africa in the T20 format were played in T20 World Cup only! Both teams have never met apart from clashes in the world cup.

South Africa-W vs Australia-W match playing XI (Predicted)

South Africa Women playing XI (SA-W):

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Australia Women Playing XI (AUS-W):

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

South Africa-W vs Australia-W full squad for T20 World Cup 2023

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

South Africa: Sune Luus (c), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

Non-travelling reserves: Micaéla Andrews, Tebogo Macheke, Tumi Sekhukhune

When will SA-W vs AUS-W match start?

SA-W vs AUS-W match is due to take place on Saturday, February 18.

Where will SA-W vs AUS-W match take place?

SA-W vs AUS-W match will be played at Saint George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

Where will SA-W vs AUS-W match be live-streamed?