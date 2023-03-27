SA vs WI 3rd T20 live-streaming: Where to watch South Africa vs West Indies match; time, venue & playing XI

A thrilling contest awaits you on Tuesday, March 28, as South Africa takes on West Indies in the third T20 match of the three-match T20 series. West Indies won the first clash after rain hindered the match. Then, the second match was triumphed by South Africa where they chased down a mammoth target of 259. Quinton de Kock’s stunning century in just 44 balls comprehensively destroyed the guests.

The team winning the contest on Tuesday will also win the T20 series, so we are expecting an intense clash. Proteas won the last contest due to their impressive batting performance. The bowlers will have to step up their game if South Africa really wants to dominate the West Indian side.

SA vs WI live-streaming details (3rd T20 match)

Star Sports Network has purchased the rights to telecast SA vs WI T20 series live in India. So, Star Sports-1 will be broadcasting the SA vs WI 3rd T20 match in India. SA vs WI 3rd T20 match will also be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

SA vs WI 3rd T20 match all details

The third T20 match between South Africa and West Indies will be played on Tuesday, March 28. The match will go live at 9:30 PM IST, and will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Live streaming of the match will be available on FanCode app and website.

SA vs WI 3rd T20 match playing XI

South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada

West Indies playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell (c),

Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell

South Africa vs West Indies T20 full squad

South Africa full squad: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala.

West Indies full squad: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Johnston Charles (wk), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah.

