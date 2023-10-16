SA vs NED head-to-head: World Cup 2023 South Africa vs the Netherlands probable playing XI, weather report

SA vs NED head-to-head - World Cup 2023: South Africa will lock horns with the Netherlands in the 15th ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match. The tournament did not start well for the Dutch side. They suffered defeats from Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two matches.

Meanwhile, South Africa kickstarted their World Cup 2023 campaign by beating Sri Lanka and Australia. The Proteas set a formidable target of 312 runs in their match against Australia. Quinton de Kock has been in excellent form, already earning two World Cup centuries.

In the upcoming match, the Netherlands will seek to open their account with a win in the World Cup 2023, while South Africa will look forward to continuing their momentum.

Here's everything you need to know about SA vs NED ICC World Cup 2023.

SA vs NED World Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: South Africa vs the Netherlands, 15th match, ICC World Cup 2023

Date: Tuesday, October 17

Time: 02:00 pm IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala

SA vs NED World Cup 2023 Probable Playing XI

South Africa:

Quinton De Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rassie Van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Henrich Klassen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada

Netherlands:

Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c) (wk), Colin Ackermann, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt

SA vs NED Head-to-Head Stats

South Africa and the Netherlands have crossed paths seven times in ODI-format matches. South Africa has six out of seven matches against the Netherlands, and only one game has ended with no result.

SA vs NED World Cup 2023 Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, Dharamshala will have a partly sunny sky with thunderstorms in parts of the city. The probability of precipitation is 55 per cent with 66 per cent humidity. The minimum and maximum temperatures will be 10 and 17 degrees Celsius.

SA vs NED World Cup 2023 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, favours the batters. However, the seamers can also find good pace and bounce as the game progresses.

(With inputs from agencies)