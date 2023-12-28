SA vs IND, 1st Test: Cricket South Africa says 'too much of a risk' on Temba Bavuma's injury

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has released a medical update on Temba Bavuma on Thursday (Dec 28) after the skipper was forced to sit out of the Centurion Test match due to a hamstring strain. Bavuma, injured during the 20th over on Day 1 of the Indian innings did not come out to bat in his side’s first innings as South Africa were bowled out for 408 as they got a lead of 163 runs. Bavuma, as things stand will be called only if he is needed in a crisis situation in the final innings. 🟢TEMBA BAVUMA UPDATE🟡



Following continuous medical assessments, it was determined that there was too much of a risk of aggravating his left hamstring injury had he gone out to bat at this stage of the game 🏏 🇿🇦



The medical team are managing him to give him the best chance to… pic.twitter.com/Bx3bZVhUB3 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 28, 2023 × Update on Bavuma

“Following continuous medical assessments, it was determined that there was too much of a risk of aggravating his left hamstring injury had he gone out to bat at this stage of the game. The medical team are managing him to give him the best chance to bat should he be required in the 4th innings,” CSA stated in a statement on their social media handle.

The hosts were dealt a huge blow after skipper Bavuma was seen limping off the field in the first session of Day 1. It was reported that Bavuma was suffering from a hamstring issue which saw him unofficially get ruled out of the rest of the match. He was since not seen on the field and underwent scans which have revealed the extent of the injury.

However, the CSA’s statement has not ruled out Bavuma entirely from the match despite him not coming out to bat in South Africa’s second innings. The Proteas were bowled out for 408 with only nine wickets fallen, before they decided to call it a day.