LIVE TV
ugc_banner

SA vs IND, 1st Test: Cricket South Africa says 'too much of a risk' on Temba Bavuma's injury

Centurion, South AfricaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Dec 28, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
main img

SA vs IND, 1st Test: Cricket South Africa says 'too much of a risk' on Temba Bavuma's injury Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Temba Bavuma, injured during the 20th over on Day 1 of the Indian innings did not come out to bat in his side’s first innings as South Africa were bowled out for 408 as they got a lead of 163 runs. Bavuma, as things stand will be called only if he is needed in a crisis situation in the final innings.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has released a medical update on Temba Bavuma on Thursday (Dec 28) after the skipper was forced to sit out of the Centurion Test match due to a hamstring strain. Bavuma, injured during the 20th over on Day 1 of the Indian innings did not come out to bat in his side’s first innings as South Africa were bowled out for 408 as they got a lead of 163 runs. Bavuma, as things stand will be called only if he is needed in a crisis situation in the final innings.

×

Update on Bavuma

“Following continuous medical assessments, it was determined that there was too much of a risk of aggravating his left hamstring injury had he gone out to bat at this stage of the game. The medical team are managing him to give him the best chance to bat should he be required in the 4th innings,” CSA stated in a statement on their social media handle.

The hosts were dealt a huge blow after skipper Bavuma was seen limping off the field in the first session of Day 1. It was reported that Bavuma was suffering from a hamstring issue which saw him unofficially get ruled out of the rest of the match. He was since not seen on the field and underwent scans which have revealed the extent of the injury.

trending now

However, the CSA’s statement has not ruled out Bavuma entirely from the match despite him not coming out to bat in South Africa’s second innings. The Proteas were bowled out for 408 with only nine wickets fallen, before they decided to call it a day.

At the time of writing, South Africa might not need Bavuma’s service in the second innings as India were 113/8 in their second innings and still trailed by 50 runs. As things stand, India are losing by an innings and still need 50 runs to avoid the catastrophe of embarrassing defeat.

author

Aditya Pimpale

I am Aditya Pimpale a passionate sports writer and commentator who loves travelling. Hailing from the royal town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, my passion for football, cricket, tennis and Formula One has driven me to the latest chapter of my career. 

RELATED

SA vs IND, 1st Test: Proteas draw first blood in embarrassing defeat for India; win by an innings and 32 runs

WATCH: Kagiso Rabada gets Rohit Sharma's number as Indian skipper departs for duck against South Africa

REWIND 2023: From Test hundred after 1000 days to record-breaking ODI World Cup - Virat Kohli at his best