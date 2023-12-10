SA vs IND 2023/24, 1st T20I: Match called off in Durban due to bad weather

The first of the three T20Is between India and South Africa got called off without the toss due to bad weather. The jam-packed crowd at the Kingsmead in Durban returned home disappointment as the marquee clash saw no contest. It meant India, which had just six T20Is in the lead-up to next year’s World Cup, will now have a game less to determine their best combination going ahead.

Not so great news from Durban as the 1st T20I has been called off due to incessant rains.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/R1XW1hqhnf — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2023 ×

Non-stop rains in Durban caused an upset as fans were forced to leave without watching a ball being bowled. Although the toss got delayed due to a wet outfield initially, the rain came afterwards to wash away any chance of a game to get underway between these two giants.