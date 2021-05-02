RR vs SRH, IPL 2021: Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report, Delhi weather forecast, Head-to-head stats - All you need to know

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been struggling in IPL 2021. Both teams find themselves at the bottom of the points table. However, one of these two teams will have a shot to return to winning ways as they will clash against each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in the first match of the doubleheader Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to redeem themselves after suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians. Skipper Sanju Samson has found some form in few matches. However, Rajasthan Royals have to rethink their batting order as they failed to use their resources in the lineup wisely and settled for a modest score despite not losing many wickets. Chris Morris, IPL's most expensive buy, is yet to leave an impact for the Royals. The team are placed on the seventh spot after two wins in six matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, axed their long-time skipper David Warner and made Kiwi batsman Kane Williamson the captain for the remainder of the season. SRH are the bottom-most team in the IPL points table with just one win out of six games. The SRH franchise also confirmed a change in their overseas combination on the eve of their match against Rajasthan Royals.

PITCH REPORT:

The pitch will be on the slower side at the start but will become better to bat on as the game progresses. Teams will want to chase on this ground. A 180+ score will be the ideal target for the team batting first.

WEATHER PREDICTIONS:

A hot and humid day for Delhi as the temperature will go as high as 38-degree Celsius and the lowest being 27-degree Celsius with humidity of 10%. The skies will be partially clouded, however, no signs of rain with a precipitation of 10 per cent.

Head-to-Head

There isn't a lot of contrast between the two teams with regards to their record against one another in past meets. Among 13 matches in which these groups have conflicted in IPL, 6 have been won by Rajasthan Royals while SRH have won the rest 7 games. These different sides met in IPL 2013 eliminator where Rajasthan enlisted a 4-wicket triumph.