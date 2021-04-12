RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021: Wankhede Stadium pitch report, Mumbai weather forecast, venue stats - All you need to know

Rajasthan Royals are set to take on Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both the teams have added a plethora of exciting and world-class talents to their squads and are looking strong sides on paper.

The pitch of the Wankhede Stadium is known to be a batter’s paradise. The match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals produced a high-scoring game with the latter chasing 189 runs with ease. With RR and PBKS having strong names in their squad, the match is expected to be another high-scoring thriller.

With Wankhede Stadium set to host IPL 2021 between the Royals and the Kings, here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous IPL matches played on this ground.

T20 matches played: 74

Matches won by teams batting first: 36

Matches won by teams batting second: 38

Highest 1st innings score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest 1st innings score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest successful run chase: 198/7 - Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 167

RR vs PBKS: Mumbai weather forecast

Looking at the Mumbai weather forecast, there are no chances of rain with temperatures hovering around 33 degrees Celcius.

RR vs PBKS: Previous record at Wankhede Stadium

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have never played at the Wankhede Stadium. However, both the teams last played Mumbai Indians in the 2019 edition of IPL.

KL Rahul recorded a century as Punjab scored 197/4 in 20 overs. However, MI successfully chased the target to defeat Punjab by three wickets. Whereas Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede in IPL 2019 after chasing 188 runs in 19.3 overs.