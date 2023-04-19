RR vs LSG Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

RR vs LSG Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Rajasthan Royals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 26 of the IPL 2023 season on Wednesday, April 19. The clash will take place at the home ground of Rajasthan, at the Sawai Mansingh International Stadium in Jaipur. RR is currently leading the points table after winning four of their last five matches. Lucknow, on the other hand, stands in the second position after winning three matches out of their five last matches.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the two teams’ head-to-head:

RR vs LSG- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL

The two teams have played a total of two matches against each other. These matches were played in the IPL season 2022 and on both occasions, Rajasthan outplayed Lucknow, hence the head-to-head record between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants stands at 2-0.

Talking of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, a total of 46 IPL matches have been played here. In those matches, the team batting first won 15 times while the team batting second have won 31 matches.

Matches played: 2

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals: 2

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants: 0

RR vs LSG- IPL 2023: Pitch report

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh stadium is more favourable for bowlers. Since 2019, it will be the first time when RR will play an IPL match. Both pacers and spinners get assistance from the pitch and never 200 runs have been crossed on this ground. So, another tight match with some superb bowling performances from both sides can happen.

RR vs LSG- IPL 2023: Weather update

The temperature in Jaipur for Wednesday, 19 April is expected to range between 25 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius. While a hazy sun will remain in the sky, it is expected to turn breezy in the afternoon. The windspeed is expected to range from 41 km/hour.

RR vs LSG- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

RR vs LSG- IPL 2023: Prediction

Prediction: Rajasthan Royals will win today’s match.

RR vs LSG- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details

Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh International Stadium

Live broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioCinema app



