RR vs GT Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

Jaipur Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: May 05, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

The clash will take place at the home ground of Rajasthan, the Sawai Mannsingh Stadium in Jaipur. Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

RR vs GT Head to Head- IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals will clash with each other in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League on May 4. Check all stats, head-to-head, scorecard and match prediction here. 

RR vs GT Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Rajasthan Royals will take on Gujarat Titans in match no. 48 of the IPL season 2023 on Friday, May 5. The clash will take place at the home ground of Rajasthan, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Gujarat is currently on top of the points table with six wins out of nine matches so far. In the last match, they lost against Delhi Capitals by 5 runs. 

The Royals, on the other hand, are in the fourth spot in the points table. They have won five out of nine matches this season. In their last match with Mumbai Indians, they batted first and posted a total of 212 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. 

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head details:

RR vs GT- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL 

Gujarat Titans lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Rajasthan Royals by 3-1. GT defeated RR thrice in IPL 2022, but the defending champions lost their previous league stage match against the Royals.

Matches played: 4

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals: 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans: 3

RR vs GT- IPL 2023: Pitch report

In the last 14 T20 games played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the average first innings score has been 138 runs. The toss may not be a significant factor here, as teams batting first and second have won an equal number of games.

RR vs GT- IPL 2023: Weather update

The weather in Jaipur is expected to be partly cloudy during the night. But there is a negligible possibility of rain playing a spoilsport.

RR vs GT- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammad Shami.

RR vs GT- IPL 2023: Prediction

Prediction: Gujarat Titans will win today’s match. 

RR vs GT- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details

Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app

