RR vs CSK Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

RR vs MI Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Rajasthan Royals will take on Mumbai Indians in match no. 37 of the IPL season 2023 on Thursday, April 27. The clash will take place at the home ground of Rajasthan, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Rajasthan has won out of seven matches this season and is in third spot in the points table. They have lost the last two matches and will be looking to return to the winning path.

Chennai, on the other hand, has won five out of seven matches this season and are placed in the first position in the points table. They scored the highest total of this season against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last match. They scored 235 runs for the loss of four wickets while opting to bat first.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head: RR vs MI- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL Both teams have played a total of 27 IPL matches with each other. CSK has won 15 matches while RR has won the remaining 12 matches. In the last five matches, RR has the upper hand with four matches compared to CSK’s one victory.

Matches played: 27

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals: 12

Matches won by Mumbai Indians: 15 RR vs MI- IPL 2023: Pitch report It will be the second game of the season in Jaipur. In the first game here between LSG and RR, the Royals failed to chase down the target of 155 runs. The pitch might produce a low-scoring thrilling encounter. The average first innings score in the last five T20 games at this venue has been 126 runs. RR vs MI- IPL 2023: Weather update The weather in Jaipur is expected to be mostly clear on April 27. It is expected to be partly cloudy and there’s a possibility of a thunderstorm. The wind speed will be around 11 km/h to 12 km/h during the day. The temperature could hover around 23 degrees Celcius to 34 degrees Celcius. RR vs MI- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma.

Mumbai Indians: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Maheesh Theekshana and Maheesh Pathirana. RR vs MI- IPL 2023: Prediction Prediction: Chennai Super Kings will win today’s match. RR vs MI- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app



WATCH WION LIVE HERE