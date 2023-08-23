ugc_banner

Rohit, Tendulkar lead wishes from sports fraternity after Chandrayaan-3's successful Moon Landing

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 07:07 PM IST

India's Chandrayaan- 3 space mission's success makes it the finest moment of India's space programme till date Photograph:(AFP)

After India's momentous achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Every Indian is celebrating today. Every home is celebrating. I am also connected to the people of my country at this proud moment. It is the dawn of a new era." 

On Wednesday (August 23), India scripted history in its lunar exploration as Chandrayaan-3 made a successful landing at the Moon's South Pole. This mission, headed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), marks a huge and historic achievement for the country and its success rode on the optimal performance of the Vikram Lunar lander. With the successful landing, India has further elevated its stature and joined a select group of nations to have attained the historic feat of soft lunar landings. Apart from India, the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union are the other nations to have successfully made lunar landings so far.

After India's momentous achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Every Indian is celebrating today. Every home is celebrating. I am also connected to the people of my country at this proud moment. It is the dawn of a new era."  PM Modi added, "He also congratulated the team of scientists in Isro who made the mission a success. "No country has reached there (the South Pole of the moon) before. With the hard work of our scientists, we have reached there."

After India's successful landing, many sports personalities also reacted to the historic achievement for the country. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "@ISRO represents the best of India. Humble, hardworking women & men, coming together, overcoming challenges, and making our tricolour fly high.
India must celebrate and congratulate the Chandrayaan-2 team, which was led by Shri K Sivan, along with Shri S Somanath’s #Chandrayaan3 team. Every hard landing has lessons which take us closer to a soft landing - on the moon, and in life. Jai Hind!"

The likes of current India captain Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Hockey India, Anil Kumble, Ajinkya Rahane, Mithali Raj, Sania Mirza, etc. joined in the celebrations and congratulated the countrymen on social media platform X.

The Chandrayaan-3, i.e. "Mooncraft" in Sanskrit, touched down at 6:04 pm IST. Soon after, the mission control technicians cheered wildly and embraced their colleagues with the country's staggering achievement. 

